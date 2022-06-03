Avalanche's Josh Manson: Nets second playoff goal

Hilliard (head) went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Atlanta. Hilliard missed four games after making a diving catch Wednesday that sent him into the concussion protocol. He didn't do well in his return, and he's now 0-for-9 across his last three games. The 28-year-old is slashing .178/.261/.297 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 115 plate appearances, so he shouldn't be expected to see much more than the strong side of a platoon with Yonathan Daza in left field now that he's healthy.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO