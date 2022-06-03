ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche's Josh Manson: Nets second playoff goal

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Manson scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Undergoes elbow surgery

Bergeron underwent elbow surgery May 31 and is expected to recover in around 10 weeks, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. It was also reported that Bergeron hasn't yet made a decision regarding whether he will continue his career next season. The 36-year-old center won his fifth Selke Trophy on Sunday and has played 18 years in the NHL. He's expected to be healthy for training camp if he opts to continue his NHL career and sign with Boston or another team this offseason.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slams big homer

Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run in Monday's 7'4 win against Houston. Rodriguez scored the game's first run following a first-inning single, and he gave Seattle some much-needed cushion with a two-run homer in the ninth that pushed the Mariners' lead to three. This was the rookie's ninth multi-hit performance over his past 21 contests, and he's batting .329 (28-for-85) over that stretch. Rodriguez has proven to be a dynamic and multi-faceted factor in fantasy, slashing .277/.332/.432 with seven homers, 26 RBI and 17 steals over his first 54 big-league games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after making a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Peralta looked to slip and then stayed down after making a diving play in left field, and he appeared to be holding his midsection as he walked slowly off the field. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Exits with apparent injury

Dickerson was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs in the middle of the second inning due to an apparent left calf injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Dickerson didn't make a plate appearance to begin Saturday's matinee, but he appeared to tweak something...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Manson
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
CBS Sports

Pat Riley says that Kyle Lowry will 'have to address' his conditioning this offseason

The Miami Heat are notorious even by NBA standards for their dedication to conditioning. Players routinely have their body fat percentage checked, and players regularly join the Heat and go on to play the best basketball of their careers in large part because of Miami's emphasis on staying in shape. This has been a central tenet of Miami's organizational philosophy since Pat Riley arrived nearly three decades ago. It isn't changing anytime soon.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw bullpen Monday

Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Comes up empty in return

Hilliard (head) went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Atlanta. Hilliard missed four games after making a diving catch Wednesday that sent him into the concussion protocol. He didn't do well in his return, and he's now 0-for-9 across his last three games. The 28-year-old is slashing .178/.261/.297 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 115 plate appearances, so he shouldn't be expected to see much more than the strong side of a platoon with Yonathan Daza in left field now that he's healthy.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Avalanche
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Starts running

Newman (groin) resumed running Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. He is eligible to return June 26, and it seems like that could be achievable. The Pirates have deserving young middle-infield options in Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano, so it remains to be seen how much Newman will play once healthy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Not close to returning

Gamel (hamstring) has not started running and isn't close to returning, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Gamel is eligible to return next week, but it sounds like he is closer to week-to-week than day-to-day, according to Mackey. The Pirates have a few promising young outfielders (Jack Suwinski, Cal Mitchell and Travis Swaggerty) getting work in the outfield corners in his absence.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: To be evaluated after Sunday's game

Carlson (hamstring) could be activated in the upcoming series against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It was reported Saturday that a return in that series was unlikely for Carlson, but he played five innings in the field and will play another seven innings in the field Sunday and will be re-evaluated. Unlike Tyler O'Neill, who is also on a rehab assignment and producing quite a bit at the plate, Carlson is hitless through two rehab games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Racking up thefts

Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Sunday in 5-4 extra-inning victory versus the Tigers. Kiner-Falefa was the only Yankee with multiple hits in the low-scoring affair, and he swiped second base in the fifth inning. The shortstop leads New York and is tied for 14th in MLB with eight thefts on the season. He hasn't hit any homers thus far, but the steals and a .274/.324/.321 slash line give him some low-end fantasy value in mixed leagues.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Ahead of schedule

O'Neill (shoulder) has made enough progress during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis that he could be activated during the first series of the week in Tampa Bay, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Just a day ago, it seemed that a return against the Rays was unlikely, but O'Neill had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Still managing concussion effects

Manager Scott Servais said Saturday that Lewis is still dealing with concussion effects, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Lewis was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, and he hasn't yet been able to do any strenuous activity as the Mariners follow concussion protocols. It's not yet clear when the 26-year-old will be able to return to game action.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Heat's Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro to earn starting job: 'Come to training camp and win it'

Jimmy Butler was the most important player to the Miami Heat's success this season, but Tyler Herro was not too far behind. The third-year guard elevated his game this season, averaging 20.7 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench en route to winning Sixth Man of the Year in landslide fashion. After the Heat lost in the Eastern Conference finals to the Boston Celtics, Herro stated in his exit interview that earning a starting spot is a priority. "I would like to start. I think it's my fourth year, so I think I've earned it, and we'll see what happens," he said.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Kevin Pillar: Season likely over

Pillar (shoulder) will get surgery Tuesday, which essentially ends his season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. While Pillar is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list later this summer, the surgery likely means we won't see him until 2023. Pillar went 1-for-12 with zero home runs and zero steals in four games for the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy