Boston, MA

What Is Steph Curry Doing?

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Bleacher Report shared a hilarious photo of Steph Curry during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening.

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are playing Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in California, and during the game Bleacher Report shared a hilarious photo of Steph Curry.

Curry and the Warriros are in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons, and he has been having a fantastic game.

In the first half, he had 21 points, and in the first quarter alone he made six three-pointers.

The Warriors missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but prior to that they had been to the Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

Curry is a three-time NBA Champion and two-time league MVP.

One of the only awards he does not have is a Finals MVP, so this could be the year that he finally captures it.

The Celtics are int he Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

