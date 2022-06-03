Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet During The NBA Finals

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriros on Thursday evening.

The tweet from Durant is going viral on Twitter.

Durant's tweet: "High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen"

The Celtics won the game by a score of 120-108 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

They came alive late in the game, and they won the fourth quarter by an astonishing 24-points (40-16).

Game 2 will be played once again at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night.

As for Durant, he spent three seasons with the Warriros, and they made the Finals all three years.

They also won two titles back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

This season, Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round by the Celtics.

With the Nets, he has yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs, which has been a major disappointment.

