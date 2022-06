Jay Speer has been lobbying the Virginia Legislature about as long as he’s been a parent: 22 years. And for nearly all of them, while he and his wife raised two children, both of whom are now out of college, Speer has been battling the high-cost instant-loan industry, arguing that payday and car-title lenders exploit mostly the poor with debts that they struggle to pay off — if at all.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO