California bank robbery suspect killed in police shootout

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in San Bernardino when he opened fire on sheriff’s deputies after a chase, authorities said.

At around 3:30 p.m., San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies received a report of an attempted burglary at a closed bank in Grand Terrace and then got a report of a bank being robbed in neighboring Colton, sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told KNBC-TV.

Coloton police spotted his car and began a chase that ended in downtown San Bernardino after authorities laid out a spike strip and the fleeing car crashed into a county utility vehicle, although the utility workers weren’t hurt, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Colton officers tried to approach the man when he opened fire with a rifle and they shot back, killing him, authorities said.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Nobody else was injured, authorities said.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

