The Buffalo Bisons always play second fiddle to the Bills and Sabres. They're also behind in popularity to the Bandits, who are about to win the NLL Championship this week. Still, Buffalo does love baseball. Bisons games for the playoffs have had the stadium full before, and the sports fanbase here filled the stands for the Blue Jays in 2021 for their regular season games.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO