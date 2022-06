Two of the greatest Mizzou football players in program history are up for the highest individual honor in college football. Former Missouri defensive lineman Justin Smith and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Maclin also appeared on the ballot in 2022, when former Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel gained entry to the Hall. Pinkel will be inducted this December in Las Vegas.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO