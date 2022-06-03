State Liners, Whistlepigs suspended by rain in 6th

Chilhowie (13-12) vs. Auburn (18-5), 1 p.m. The Skinny: Chilhowie sent shockwaves across the state with Friday’s 6-1 win over Lebanon in the finals of the Region 1D tournament. How big of a stunner was it? “The biggest upset I have ever been involved in during my lifetime, as a player or coach, was the win over Lebanon,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “All the credit goes to our players. They withstood the storm, stayed together and kept believing. I told them that after every storm comes a rainbow. You just have to be patient and make it through the tough times to see it. This is the team I thought we could be.” …. Chilhowie lost 10 of its first 15 games, won just twice at home, finished third in the Hogoheegee District tournament and hadn’t been over .500 until Friday. The Warriors have gotten hot at the right time and beat Honaker (8-1), Rural Retreat (6-5) and Lebanon to win the Region 1D tournament. The Warriors were the first Class 1 team to beat Lebanon this season. …Chilhowie lost to Auburn in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 playoffs. The Eagles went on to win the state championship in each of those years. … Daniel Hutton pitched well in the 2-0 state semifinal loss to Auburn last season and he’s still the ace for the Warriors. … This is Chilhowie’s fifth state tournament appearance (2022, 2021, 2019, 2012, 1972). … Auburn lost seven seniors off last year’s state title team, but the Eagles have still played at a high level. Senior catcher Tyler Sparrer (.450, 28 RBIs), junior pitcher/third baseman Damien Boyd (8-3; .400, 25 RBIs), sophomore outfielder/third baseman Kenny Wade (.400, 27 RBIs) and freshman pitcher/outfielder Jared Lavergne (8-0 on the mound; .400) have been the leaders. Eric Altizer has served two stints as Auburn’s head coach (1999-2008; 2016-present) and is a 1985 graduate of the school. His final high school game as a player was a Region C tournament loss to Castlewood in 1985. … Can Chilhowie keep the mojo going? “In a one-game scenario, which is the VHSL playoffs, anything can happen,” Robinson said. “We lost by the slaughter rule both times during the regular-season to Lebanon. We had two hits in both games combined and got no-hit in one game. We were very fortunate that their top two pitchers were unavailable, but so was ours. Anything can happen. The biggest, strongest, fastest doesn't always win. That is what makes baseball so great.”

