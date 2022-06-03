ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

State Liners, Whistlepigs suspended by rain in 6th

By Bristol Herald Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bristol State Liners had their season-opener against the Princeton WhistlePigs suspended due to rain on Thursday night, but not before Ray Berry pitched well and Daniel Hicks had a hit. The Appalachian League contest will resume today at 5 p.m. with the score tied at one run...

State Liners fall to Burlington, 11-6

For the second straight day, the Bristol State Liners struggled in the pitching department and for the second straight day, the Bristol State Liners lost. Five Bristol hurlers combined to give up 14 hits and issue six walks in an 11-6 Appalachian League road loss to the Burlington Sock Puppets on Monday night.
State Liners fall to Flyboys, 16-4

BRISTOL, Va. – The Appalachian League provides important lessons for its young players and members of the Bristol State Liners learned once again on Sunday that baseball can be a fickle game. Five Bristol pitchers combined to allow 15 hits, issue seven walks and hit three batters in a...
Battle trips Radford in VHSL Class 1/2 boys tennis semis

BRISTOL, Tenn. – John Battle High School’s super six appear poised to make it two in a row. The Trojans rolled to a 5-1 triumph over the Radford Bobcats on Monday morning in the VHSL Class 1/2 boys tennis state semifinals at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center.
Sixteen VHSL state quarterfinal games today involving local teams. Some things to know.

Chilhowie (13-12) vs. Auburn (18-5), 1 p.m. The Skinny: Chilhowie sent shockwaves across the state with Friday’s 6-1 win over Lebanon in the finals of the Region 1D tournament. How big of a stunner was it? “The biggest upset I have ever been involved in during my lifetime, as a player or coach, was the win over Lebanon,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “All the credit goes to our players. They withstood the storm, stayed together and kept believing. I told them that after every storm comes a rainbow. You just have to be patient and make it through the tough times to see it. This is the team I thought we could be.” …. Chilhowie lost 10 of its first 15 games, won just twice at home, finished third in the Hogoheegee District tournament and hadn’t been over .500 until Friday. The Warriors have gotten hot at the right time and beat Honaker (8-1), Rural Retreat (6-5) and Lebanon to win the Region 1D tournament. The Warriors were the first Class 1 team to beat Lebanon this season. …Chilhowie lost to Auburn in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 playoffs. The Eagles went on to win the state championship in each of those years. … Daniel Hutton pitched well in the 2-0 state semifinal loss to Auburn last season and he’s still the ace for the Warriors. … This is Chilhowie’s fifth state tournament appearance (2022, 2021, 2019, 2012, 1972). … Auburn lost seven seniors off last year’s state title team, but the Eagles have still played at a high level. Senior catcher Tyler Sparrer (.450, 28 RBIs), junior pitcher/third baseman Damien Boyd (8-3; .400, 25 RBIs), sophomore outfielder/third baseman Kenny Wade (.400, 27 RBIs) and freshman pitcher/outfielder Jared Lavergne (8-0 on the mound; .400) have been the leaders. Eric Altizer has served two stints as Auburn’s head coach (1999-2008; 2016-present) and is a 1985 graduate of the school. His final high school game as a player was a Region C tournament loss to Castlewood in 1985. … Can Chilhowie keep the mojo going? “In a one-game scenario, which is the VHSL playoffs, anything can happen,” Robinson said. “We lost by the slaughter rule both times during the regular-season to Lebanon. We had two hits in both games combined and got no-hit in one game. We were very fortunate that their top two pitchers were unavailable, but so was ours. Anything can happen. The biggest, strongest, fastest doesn't always win. That is what makes baseball so great.”
Abingdon falls to Spotswood in VHSL team tennis

EMORY, Va. – Abingdon Falcons tennis player Lauren Wimmer embarked on an ambitious adventure Monday morning. In typical fashion, the gifted junior breezed to a pair of wins in the VHSL Class 3 team semifinal match against the unbeaten Spotswood Blazers at Emory & Henry. While the Falcons dropped...
VHSL Regional Tennis Tournaments Capsules

John Battle (21-0) vs. Radford, 10:30 a.m. The Skinny: John Battle is the defending state champions and the Trojans earned a 5-2 win over Radford in last year’s state semifinals. … Collin Davidson, Briggs Crabtree, Nathan Spurling and Connor Davidson won singles matches in 2021 against the Bobcats, while Spurling and Collin Davidson were victorious in doubles. All of those guys are back in the fold for the Trojans and Radford has most of its lineup intact as well. “I anticipate a great match,” said Battle coach Tim Sholes. … The Trojans have not shown any signs of a letdown. Spurling won the Region 1D/2D singles title and also teamed with Crabtree to prevail in Region 1D/2D doubles. Spurling faces Cayden Swats of Riverheads in the state singles semifinals on Friday at Virginia Tech, while teaming with Crabtree in a doubles semifinal match on Thursday at 3 p.m. … Today’s match will be held on the Tennessee side of town. The Trojans lost a 2017 state semifinal match to Goochland at King University in Bristol, Tennessee. … Battle is making its seventh state tournament appearance in program history (2010, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022). Along with last year’s title, the Trojans were state runner-up in 2018.
Battle's JonAlan Richardson has a passion for baseball

There’s an oft-quoted phrase from baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. that goes like this, “You lose, you smile, and you come back the next day. You win, you smile, you come back the next day.”. Those words ring true when describing John Battle High School senior infielder JonAlan...
Gavin Cross delivers for Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – He slowly waves the bat in front of him, ankle-high, as he stares down his opponent. Once the pitcher comes set, Virginia Tech’s most prominent draft prospect rises into his upright, open stance and quiets the hands, readying himself to coil and attack. Gavin Cross...
Abingdon boys capture VHSL Class 3 track title

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Abingdon High School had the horses to achieve an unprecedented feat on Saturday and it also helped that the Falcons had much more horsepower in making the journey. Abingdon’s large traveling party had every reason to party on the way back to Washington County as the...
Marine swimmers reunite in Wytheville

For years, Geoffrey Werth wondered what happened to an old Marine buddy of his. The two formed a strong bond in the early 1990s when they were assigned to train as scout swimmers in California. Werth searched online for his friend several times without success. “I looked for him for...
Youngkin participates in Southwest Virginia education roundtable

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin attended a roundtable discussion focused on education at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon on Monday. At the beginning of the roundtable, Youngkin highlighted his administration’s commitment to improving Virginia’s education system and gave a brief update on the education budget that has been passed by the Virginia General Assembly, which — once he officially receives, reviews and signs the legislation — will become the largest public education budget in Virginia history.
BRVA City Council updated on landfill lawsuit

BRISTOL, Va. — Members of the Bristol Virginia City Council received an update Saturday on a lawsuit filed by its sister city Bristol, Tennessee and about their response. The council met with City Manager/City Attorney Randy Eads for an hour and 40 minutes in a called closed session to review details of the complaint and a companion motion filed May 26 in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.
'Period of uncertainty' continues at Virginia Business College

BRISTOL, Va. — The once bustling former campus of Virginia Intermont College is again in decay. Some 16 silent months after its apparent replacement Virginia Business College enthusiastically proclaimed intentions to begin classes, the Moore Street campus remains dark and lifeless. The grass is more than 3 feet high campuswide, some vacant buildings have broken windows while others are propped open — suggesting uninvited guests are making themselves at home. There is visible roof damage, and some buildings sport warning signs, posted by the city, deeming them unsafe for human occupancy.
Schapiro: A payday loans fight that started in Va. with a whimper, ended with a bang

Jay Speer has been lobbying the Virginia Legislature about as long as he’s been a parent: 22 years. And for nearly all of them, while he and his wife raised two children, both of whom are now out of college, Speer has been battling the high-cost instant-loan industry, arguing that payday and car-title lenders exploit mostly the poor with debts that they struggle to pay off — if at all.
Tennis Anyone?: Local authors celebrate new books

Popular Tri-Cities writer Kathy Jacobs lives in West Virginia but has homes in the Bristol and Abingdon area. So, hey — we’ve kind of adopted her into the roster of local writers, right?. For sure, and she’s celebrating the recent publication of six short stories in The Daily...
Generals’ monument not part of rededication ceremony

During Friday’s rededication of the “Common Foot Soldier” — a statue originally dedicated as a monument to the Confederate soldiers from Washington County — a smaller, second pedestal honoring Civil War generals from Virginia was not a part of the rededication ceremony. The smaller monument...
Hearing will determine future of remaining SFUD commissioners

A hearing date is set to determine if South Fork Utility District (SFUD) commissioners will be removed from their positions. On July 14, a contested case hearing will be held in Nashville as a state board will be tasked with ruling on the removal of SFUD commissioners more than three months after an investigation found potential violations in the Bristol water district’s financial practices.
City breaks ground on new elementary school

BRISTOL, Va. - Bristol Virginia city and school leaders formally broke ground this morning on a new $25 million elementary school - with a little help from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. "This is what happens when people come together, ask for help and then they go to work. It's extraordinary," the...
Smyth animal shelter staff honor Turman’s legacy of caring

Bill Turman’s 32-year career in animal control left a mark on the community that won’t soon be forgotten by his peers. Heading Smyth County’s Animal Control as its chief from 1987 until his retirement in 2019, Turman saw the profession evolve from a one-man gig in a small cinderblock building on Saint Clair’s Creek to a five-officer, three-shelter attendant outfit that watched its euthanasia rates drop dramatically and helped untold numbers of animals find homes over the years.
