Software-defined access (SD-Access) involves the use of software to abstract physical nodes and gateways to create a highly programmable, automated access network. Principled upon the decoupling of the control and the forwarding plane, SD-Access aims to connect SDN-native and traditional access nodes to a SD-Access controller in the cloud, liberating the devices on the ground from having to run complex controls and policies. The use of service intents enables automated network configuration across any access technology. This significantly enhances the speed by which network devices are commissioned, configured and updated and delivers the agility that is required to deliver gigabit connectivity to homes and industries.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO