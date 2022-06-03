Alaska gets a hot forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine and hot temperatures are a welcome summer occurrence in Alaska, especially after the long dark nights of the winter months. It’s just unfortunate that the clear skies...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After 10 days of temperatures in the 70s in Anchorage, cooler temperature arrived Monday. Anchorage has seen 10 consecutive days in the 70s for the first time in May and early June. On 6 of those days, the city either tied or set new daily high temperatures, and we also saw the earliest 78 degree reading occurring as we started the month of June.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 50,000 acres have burned in wildfires across Alaska this summer as communities deal with high fire danger following a month of record heat in May. Beth Ipsen, a spokesperson for the Alaska Fire Service, said they’ve bought up a total of 30 smokejumpers from the...
Juneau police wrote in a press release that members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs regional task force contacted 48-year-old Christee Luisantonio, of Washington — “believed to be carrying narcotics” — as she was exiting a plane at the Juneau airport. The Salty Dawg Saloon...
Supply chain issues, environmental factors, and raging war in Europe have raised concerns about food shortages globally. As a result, oil prices have skyrocketed, inflation has broken new records, and food supply faces difficulties ahead, especially in states like Alaska.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the summer tourism season is in full swing, many hotels in Anchorage are booked up — and those with extra space are charging hundreds of dollars for just one night. This lack of availability of hotel rooms in Anchorage has caused issues for tourists...
Despite a relatively snowy winter, it’s been pretty dry across Alaska this spring and early summer. It’s been so dry, in fact, that the U.S. Drought Monitor is set to declare drought conditions for a huge part of Southcentral Alaska. That breaking climatological news comes to us from...
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s only the first week of June and while most Alaskans aren’t ready for the fall season, the Alaska Division of Agriculture is already thinking about the Alaska State Fair. The division is seeking nominations from the general public for Farm Family of the Year as the growing season embarks in earnest under the early summer sun.
The Alaska Railroad plans to spend $80 million to replace and expand the old cruise ship dock in Seward, setting the stage to bring larger cruise ships and more tourists to Southcentral Alaska. A $25 million freight dock expansion is also in the works. The new dock will extend close...
The 2.5 Gigabit internet speeds will be first available for select homes and businesses in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna. ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Alaska Communications has announced that this summer it will start offering ultra-low latency, symmetric 2.5 gigabit per second fiber-optic network connectivity directly to select homes and businesses in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna Alaska.
As the Sullivan Arena mass care homeless shelter prepares to close on June 30, a new shelter in town is preparing to open their doors and welcome guests who were previously living at the Sullivan. The East Fork Fire has grown to approximately 2,000 acres according to the Bureau of...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One home was swept away by a raging river, with several other homes and cabins lining the Copper River in eastern Alaska also in danger of being lost because of the eroding riverbank, officials said Wednesday. The flooding is occurring in the unincorporated area of...
Climber dies on Denali, multiple earthquakes recorded along Alaska's southern coast. A climber has died while attempting to summit Denali and more than a half-dozen earthquakes were recorded in a 2-hour period around Southcentral and Southwest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sockeye Inn homeless shelter to open Monday. Updated: Jun. 3,...
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaskans are spending more at the gas pump and could be...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake was recorded at 3:38 p.m. Saturday about nine miles south of Davidof Island in the western Aleutians. Since that first quake, there have been five additional earthquakes in the area measuring a magnitude 2.9 and higher as of 7 p.m. Saturday. Stephen...
Climber dies on Denali, multiple earthquakes recorded along Alaska's southern coast. A climber has died while attempting to summit Denali and more than a half-dozen earthquakes were recorded in a 2-hour period around Southcentral and Southwest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pride block party. Updated: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:31 PM...
The East Fork Fire has grown to approximately 2,000 acres according to the Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska Fire Service. The fire is located approximately 25 miles north of the village of St. Mary’s along the Yukon River and is slowly nearing a cabin and several Alaska Native allotments according to a fire service spokesperson.
State health commissioner Adam Crum will rescind Alaska’s public health emergency order for COVID-19 on July 1. During a press conference Monday, Crum said the department has been working to make sure any COVID-specific tools and systems Alaskans still need are now permanent or sustainable. “What’s changing for the...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is a telltale sign that the summer fishing season has officially arrived when hundreds of anglers converge on Seward to snag for sockeye salmon. Snagging is only allowed in saltwater and the area down Nash road near McDonald’s Campground is one of the few places in Alaska where you can snag legally. To get the job done, anglers will need a size eight snagging hook, some very strong line and a good stretch due to the repetitive ripping motion for hours on end. It also helps to have a set of waders as well to really get into the game, but those are not always necessary.
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A fire in Katmai National Park will be allowed to burn, for now. Customers at an Anchorage gas station share their thoughts on the high price of fuel. And the Anchorage Assembly listens to five hours testimony over an ordinance that would set guidelines for removal of the Mayor.
Comments / 0