Alaska gets a hot forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is a telltale sign that the summer fishing season has officially arrived when hundreds of anglers converge on Seward to snag for sockeye salmon. Snagging is only allowed in saltwater and the area down Nash road near McDonald’s Campground is one of the few places in Alaska where you can snag legally. To get the job done, anglers will need a size eight snagging hook, some very strong line and a good stretch due to the repetitive ripping motion for hours on end. It also helps to have a set of waders as well to really get into the game, but those are not always necessary.

4 DAYS AGO