FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Large Animal Research Station (LARS) at the University of Alaska Fairbanks has some new faces they want to introduce to the community. On Saturday, June 4, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., LARS is inviting anyone to come over and meet their new muskox and reindeer calves at a Birthday Bash event.

3 DAYS AGO