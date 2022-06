Investigators said 43-year-old Johnny Careaga, 37-year-old Christale Careaga and their sons, Hunter Schaap and Johnathon Higgins, both 16 years old, were killed on January 27, 2017. Deputies responded to their home in the 13400 block of Tenino Drive West in Seabeck after a 911 call for help that Hunter made at about 11:30 p.m. They discovered the home on fire and the bodies of Hunter, Johnathon and Christale inside. Johnny was found two days later inside his pickup truck, which had been burned.

KITSAP COUNTY, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO