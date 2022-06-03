Isotopes hosting adaptive skills camp for kids with special needs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are hosting a day of fun on the diamond for local kids with special needs. The team is hosting an adaptive skills clinic for children with physical or intellectual disabilities, ages 5-15.
Registration is free and lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A. It’s all happening from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Roadrunner Little League Field.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
