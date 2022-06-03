ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Isotopes hosting adaptive skills camp for kids with special needs

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are hosting a day of fun on the diamond for local kids with special needs. The team is hosting an adaptive skills clinic for children with physical or intellectual disabilities, ages 5-15.

Registration is free and lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A. It’s all happening from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Roadrunner Little League Field.

KRQE News 13

New Mexico firefighter remembered by family and friends

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alongside friends and family, first responders gathered at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds to honor one of their own. It was a day of music, words, and, of course, horses to honor the life of Matthew Williams. “He loved outdoors, he loved horses,” said Marco Roybal, Williams’ brother. “I’ve never seen […]
KRQE News 13

Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival is celebrating everything Scottish and Irish at Balloon Fiesta Park this weekend. The two-day event features animals, exhibits, and some tasty treats. It also includes the Highland Games, featuring a hammer throw, Braemar stones – which is like a suped-up shot put, and the sheaf toss, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disaster SNAP benefit applications start tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People applying for Disaster snap benefit applications can do so starting June 7 and ending June 13. Human services say the best way to apply is in person at one of the following locations: John Marshall Health and Human Services Center, Albuquerque New Mexico Highlands University Student Union Building, Las Vegas Juan […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County hosting water conservation workshops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Parks and Rec is hosting its first summer water conservation workshop this week. The first of the series, Rainwater or Greywater: Which is right for you? is happening online on June 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The workshop will go over how residents can harvest their own rainwater and […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Podcast explores the legacy of Forest Fenn and his famous treasure

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new podcast explores the controversial legacy of Santa Fe author and art dealer Forrest Fenn. The podcast, X Marks the Spot, follows the journeys of Fenn’s obsessed followers and the drama that ensued after Fenn announced in 2020 that the treasure had been found. The company behind the podcast has released […]
SANTA FE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Choose Your Own Family Adventure in Albuquerque

Albuquerque is a great place to explore with your family. The city has something for everyone to enjoy, whether you're a kid or a kid at heart. There are many different options to choose from, and we’ve put together a fun tool to help you plan your family's next adventure in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teens charged with stealing flags from Belen veteran’s memorial

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Six teenagers are facing charges for the theft of three flags from the Belen Veteran’s Memorial. “This kind of disrespect to our veterans and our, American flag to the veterans of city of Belen and Valencia county is not going to be tolerated,” said Chief James Harris, Belen Police Department. The teens were […]
BELEN, NM
Daniella Cressman

The Controversial La Malinche Exhibit Will Be Coming to the Albuquerque Museum on June 11, 2022

La Malinche has always been a deeply controversial figure. "Both revered and reviled, La Malinche was an enigmatic figure whose legacy has inspired controversy, legend, and adulation since the 16th century. Depending on your point of view, the Indigenous woman who became the Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortes' translator...was a survivor, traitor, sinner or saint." —Kathaleen Roberts.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMCAL hiring to support launch of 988 suicide prevention lifeline

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new three-digit phone number will make reaching out for help even easier. Starting July 16, dialing 988 will connect people to the national suicide prevention lifeline. New Mexico’s Statewide Crisis and Access Line will become the call center hub for the new expanded crisis response network. There will also be text […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s under construction at the Albuquerque Zoo?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School is out across New Mexico, making the Albuquerque Zoo one of the most popular places in the state for kids and families this time of year. But if you go, you’ll also notice there’s plenty of construction going on around the property. So what’s being built out? And what new animals […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

