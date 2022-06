5G is likely to be one of the most significant technological and societal disruptors of the decade. It is not just about being faster, bigger, or better, it’s about utilizing 5G as an enabler to a series of services that we all will consume in every aspect of our lives. While previous generation of mobile technologies like 2G & 3G were designed to connect people through voice & text, and 4G was designed to connect people through internet, 5G is about connecting people to services, the internet, and things. Use-cases like autonomous cars, integrated smart cities, augmented & virtual reality, interconnected social networks and devices will be ubiquitous.

