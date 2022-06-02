Boyne City's quest for a second straight finals run ends in districts

BOYNE FALLS — For the Boyne City girls’ soccer team to come away with a victory Thursday, it was going to take a near perfect performance against visiting Elk Rapids.

Unfortunately for the Ramblers in their hosted Division 3 district tournament, that didn’t happen.

Boyne City kept things close with the Elks for a half, then ran out of steam against a potent offensive attack that later came with a 6-0 district final loss.

“It was a good effort, the girls worked super hard and I’m really happy with how they competed,” Boyne City coach Ross Daniels said.

The loss wraps up a 7-7-2 season overall for the Ramblers, one that came with a number of games that didn’t make it to the schedule and some injuries that derailed momentum a bit during the season.

Elk Rapids (16-2) now advances into a Division 3 regional semifinal, where they’ll meet the winner of the Newaygo vs. Muskegon Orchard View district championship game that was scheduled for Friday.

Boyne City had its best chances to get a goal on the board within the game’s opening few minutes Thursday and had chances throughout the night, though none of the tries could be converted, with the pressure from the Elks closing in late to force arrant shots.

“Just couldn’t put them in,” said Daniels. “We had some very clean looks. They could have changed momentum, changed the shape of the game. I think we had two shots in the first two minutes. One off a corner and one that led to the corner. Both very good looks and that was as good of a start as we could hope for. Then it turned on a dime.”

In the first half, Elk Rapids’ Lauren Bingham scored early on a partial breakaway on a ball that was played in well from Gabby Krakow, then another pass from Krakow led to another Bingham goal around 10 minutes later.

“They do a really good job going to the ball,” said Daniels. “One thing we tried to counter was the distribution from Gabby. We knew that Gabby in the middle was going to be the one. I think she fed the first two balls into Lauren and she had the first two goals. We had that marked, in terms of what we needed to do, but they were just late.”

That score stood at the half, then things came apart a bit late for the Ramblers.

Krakow scored in the second half, then Bingham added two more to bring her total to four, then Monika Gregorski capped the scoring.

Boyne City’s Mya Pofahl made 10 saves in goal in the loss, while Boyne City had seven shots on Elk Rapids’ net.

If there’s some good news for the Ramblers, it’s that the class of seniors includes only a pair in Hailey Rykse and Lydia Frasz. A large junior and sophomore group will return next season and it’s a junior group that’s been through the success of a state finals run last season and some competitive games in 2022.

“The two seniors, I feel bad for them, just like a felt bad for the other group of 10 boys in the fall,” said Daniels, who also coaches the Rambler boys. “But this junior class, if you take the last couple years, it’s been a total roller coaster. They’re going to be good for it and I think it’s going to be really exciting next year.”

Daniels has been around with the Rambler boys program for a few years, though stepped into the girls head coaching job for the first time this season and enjoyed the spring.

“Knowing these girls from class, instead of the soccer field, I had seen them play, but never coached them,” he said. “They’re fantastic, they executed what I wanted to do today and throughout the year, they’ve done and adapted to what we wanted to do. I couldn’t be happier with that. It’s a really good group to work with. They’re all friends and that makes it even more enjoyable. They’ve been great.”

