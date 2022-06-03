Rebels capture Section 7A title

CLOQUET — One team was looking for its 10th section 7A title.

The other was looking for its first trip to the state tournament in 40 years, only it had to beat the other team twice to get there.

That didn’t seem to affect the Moose Lake-Willow River High School softball team as they finally ended that dry spell with a first-game 7-1 victory, then an 11-1, six-inning, 10-run-rule win over Cherry in the Section 7A finals Thursday at Braun Park.

The last time the Rebels advanced to the tourney was 1982 when they won they won the state title.

“It’s been a long time,” Moose Lake-Willow River coach Kelly Goeb said. “These girls have worked hard all year long. They’ve been working hard for years to get to this point. It finally came to fruition.

“They get every bit of credit for all of their hard work.”

The Rebels fell behind 1-0 in both games, but Goeb said that didn’t affect her team at all.

“We knew we could hit her (Cherry pitcher Lauren Staples),” Goeb said. “We knew we could come back, and our girls didn’t panic. They kept working at it. Once we get on the board, then we know we’re good to go.”

In the second game, Cherry scored first when Staples singled and Faith Zganjar doubled her home.

“I liked how we came out initially and scored early,” Bjerklie said. “In both games, we did what we thought we had to do, score first, but the problem was they scored a lot more after that.”

It didn’t take long for Moose Lake-Willow River to get that run back and more, with the help of three Tiger errors in the bottom of the first inning.

Hallie Klavu singled and stole second. Sarah Christy reached on error, then a double steal put runners on second and third with no out.

Klavu scored when Sandra Ribich reached on an error, then Natalie Mikrot grounded out. Lily Kahara singled home the final run of the inning.

In the second, the Rebels made it 4-1 when Hannah Roach tripled and scored on a safety squeeze bunt by Megan Hattenberger.

Moose Lake-Willow River then exploded for six runs in the fifth, with Christy getting an RBI triple, RBI base hits by Mikrot and Kahara, a sacrifice fly by Maci Kukuk and one run scoring on a Cherry error.

The game ended in the sixth when Kahara singled home Christy, who took third when Ribich reached on an error, the Tigers’ seventh error of the game, which was uncharacteristic for this team.

“Maybe the pressure of the game got to them,” Bjerklie said. “The errors played into it. Speed causes some problems, too. They’re fast. They’re a good team. Their pitcher threw well, and they hit well.”

The Tigers couldn’t get anything going against Rebel pitcher Christy, who allowed four hits over seven innings of work. She struck out four.

The losses stung, but according to Bjerklie, this experience should help his young team in the future.

“That is a big deal,” Bjerklie said. “It helps calm the nerves, and maybe it gives them something to use as motivation in the off season to get stronger and faster., but from where we started this year to where we ended, we’re proud of them.

“They improved a lot. Hopefully, the underclassmen can learn from this and get better.

“I feel we’ll be dealing with the Rebels again.”

Staples gave up 12 hits in 5.2 innings of work. She struck out two and walked one.

That says a lot about our offense,” Goeb said. “They’ve been working hard.”

As for the Tigers, they came a long way this season.

“We weren’t very good at the beginning,” Bjerklie said. “We moved a lot of players around and finally found homes for all of them. They settled in. We went from a .500 team to making it into the finals.

“To me, that’s quite an accomplishment for them. We told them to hold their heads high. For the underclassmen, let’s try to get through next year.”

Moose Lake-Willow River 7

Cherry 1

CLOQUET — The Tigers scored first when Staples singled, took second on a bunt then stole third and when the throw sailed into left field, she trotted home, but the Rebels were able to stave off elimination.

Janna Bode had an RBI single in the fourth to tie it, then in the fifth, Klavu hit a two-run single and Ribich an RBI double to give Moose Lake-Willow River a 5-1 lead.

Christy added to it in the sixth with an RBI single, then Mikrot scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to end the scoring.

Staples worked four innings, allowing seven hits. She struck out three. Hailey Greenly worked three innings of three-hit ball. She walked three.

Christy six innings, allowing just two hits. She fanned three. Alexis Hoffman tossed one inning, giving up one hit. She struck out two.