ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Regional heartbreak: Late miscues cost Ridgewood in loss to Liberty Union

By Brandon Hannahs, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04khUe_0fyzWpEm00

MOUNT VERNON — Ridgewood wanted to put pressure on Liberty Union ace Jacob Miller.

The Generals did early when Kauelen Smith belted a one-out RBI double in the second inning of Thursday's Division III regional semifinal at Mount Vernon.

Unfortunately, Ridgewood couldn't muster another run, and a late error was the Generals' undoing in a 2-1 loss that ended the season and snapped a four-game tournament winning streak.

The Lions (23-5) advanced to play Proctorville Fairland (21-5) in Friday's final at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

"We wanted to make him uncomfortable. I'm not sure how many of those situations he had faced this season, but we did it early," Ridgewood coach Chad Lahna said. "They responded to their credit, but we had opportunities and couldn't come through. That's how baseball goes, but it was a well-played game."

Ridgewood senior Alex Stroup felt confident the Generals were prepared to face Miller, who had several pro scouts on hand for the game.

"We played a tough schedule that prepared us for the postseason. Even when we struggled in the middle of the year, Lahna told us to keep going," Stroup said. "No one thought we could win this game, but we fought, fought hard. It just didn't go in our favor."

Both teams were retired in order in the first inning. Alex Stroup then reached on an error by Liberty Union third baseman Austin McClure to open the Ridgewood second. After Miller's third strikeout of the game, Smith connected with a fastball and placed it in the gap in right field, bringing home Stroup.

However, a pair of strikeouts ended the Generals' threat.

"I was sitting fastball all the way," Smith said. "If he would have thrown anything else I wasn't going to hit it."

Ridgewood had another chance in the third when Gabe Tingle was hit by a pitch with two outs, then stole second. An errant throw into center field allowed Tingle to go to third, and after the ball kicked away from McClure, Tingle raced for home. But Miller's throw to catcher Austin Ety was in time to get Tingle as the two collided at the plate.

The Liberty Union contingent clamored for an ejection on the play, but a long convention from the umpires resulted in Tingle being allowed to stay in the game.

Ridgewood starter Chase Booth did his part. He retired nine of the first 10 Lions he faced before Liberty Union evened the score in the fourth. John Edwards hit a leadoff single and moved to second on a sac bunt. After Booth induced a flyout, Ety delivered a two-out single, plating Edwards for the tying run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReAvL_0fyzWpEm00

A scary moment for Ridgewood opened the sixth inning. On a 1-1 count, Miller lost control of a fastball that hit second baseman Zander Stroup in the head. He was down for about 20 minutes before walking to the ambulance and being transported to the hospital.

Cohen Cabot took his spot at first base, and two batters later, Tingle reached on a throwing error by Ety to put runners at first and second with one out. Booth followed with a ball to center field, but Cabot hesitated at second and was forced out at third by Edwards.

A passed ball allowing Tingle and Booth to move up, but Miller fanned Alex Stroup on a full-count slider to end the inning.

The loss of Zander Stroup also led to the shuffling of players in the infield. The Lions' Cayden Carroll led off with a single, and after Booth notched a strikeout, John Wheeler laid down a sac bunt. He was thrown out at first, but Carroll made the turn at second and headed to third, where an errant throw allowed Carroll to score the go-ahead run.

Miller struck out the side in the seventh to complete his one-hitter with 15 strikeouts. He lamented hitting Zander Stroup and noted it was tough to regain his composure.

"I felt terrible. It wasn't intentional, and I asked their coach for his number so I can talk to him," Miller said. "I didn't change my approach after they scored first. I was confident we could score runs.

"In bigger moments, I feel like I'm at my best," he added. "I think they were a bit timid (after Zander was hit) so I took advantage and attacked the zone."

Lahna admitted it was a tough situation for his squad, while praising his team's resolve.

"Our thoughts are with Zander. That's an unfortunate part of the game, and it's a tough scenario to deal with," Lahna said. "I'm not disappointed in how we played. We approached the game like we wanted to, and there were two good pitchers out there. Chase battled, and we couldn't have asked for anything more."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4pJ1_0fyzWpEm00

Booth, who went the distance in the loss, held the Lions to four hits. He only had two strikeouts against an aggressive approach by Liberty Union.

"I went out there looking to throw strikes. We knew it would be a dog fight," Booth said. "We got that run early and put him in some tough spots. It was a good game, but we came up short."

It was a tough ending for seven seniors. Tingle, Booth, Alex and Zander Stroup, Andy Troyer, Kolby Masloski and Gage Bates helped the Generals to a 16-12-1 season and the program's fifth regional appearance in nine seasons.

Lahna had special praise for Bates, noting his likeability in the clubhouse, as "one of the best teammates you could have."

"They've done a great job leading us in all sports," Lahna said. "They were freshmen when we reached the state title game. They learned a lot in that first year and became the leaders of this program. They allowed the other guys to follow them, and they've meant a lot to our program and school. I'm glad I was able to coach them."

bhannahs@gannett.com

Twitter: @brandonhannahs

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Regional heartbreak: Late miscues cost Ridgewood in loss to Liberty Union

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Mount Vernon, OH
Sports
City
Mount Vernon, OH
SCDNReports

2 Teens Shot in Central Ohio. Suspects Remain At Large.

2 Teens Shot in Central Ohio. Suspects Remain At Large.SCDN Graphics Department. According to police, two teenage boys were killed in a Central Ohio shooting. Authorities responded to a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Friday and discovered 15-year-old Mahky Andrews inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Power outage in Ohio, Marshall Counties until 1 a.m. Monday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Power is undergoing a scheduled power outage for maintenance Sunday night. According to the company’s outage map, more than 4,000 customers in Ohio and Marshall Counties are without power, stretching from Wheeling down to Moundsville. The power is scheduled to return at around 1 a.m. Monday morning. 7News and WTRF.com […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Edwards
spectrumnews1.com

Remaking Ohio: The New Power Play

OHIO — Wind, sun and water: The world has been moving toward using our natural resources for energy for more than a decade. Ohio has the potential to be a leader in renewable energy. About 20% of electricity in the United States comes from renewable sources, according to the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Man injured after buggy rear-ended in Vinton County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suffered minor injuries after the horse and buggy he was driving was rear-ended in Vinton County Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said. The crash happened at approximately 8:31 p.m. on SR-93 in Clinton Township. According to OSHP, the horse and buggy being driven by a […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus Reveals Scheme to Regulate Guns Through Board Of Health

The Ohio Legislature has made it crystal clear that it wants ONE set of consistent firearm laws across the state, and it has specifically forbidden municipalities from regulating guns in any manner. However, even though the state's "preemption" law, spelled out in Ohio Revised Code 9.68, has been in force...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Noble County hit by some of the highest gas prices in Ohio

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio gas prices continue surging to all-time highs as price hikes pinch the pocketbooks of drivers around the country, but it is severely hitting local residents. Auto club AAA said the current average price for regular-grade gas in Ohio is $4.83 a gallon, the highest...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridgewood#Alex And#On Liberty#Game One#Liberty Union#Division Iii#Generals#Lions
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

WATCH: Ohio deputy dared to participate in students' slip-and-slide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio deputy couldn't back down from a dare while he was at a school on Friday. Community relations Deputy Jason Hollenbach with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was dared by students at Franklin Woods Intermediate School at South-Western City Schools to participate in their slip-and-slide fun during their field day.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Horrific 1930 Ohio Penitentiary fire killed a war veteran

The Greenville Democrat said James J. (J.J.) Webster looked too dignified to be a criminal. “Rather did he appear as a bank clerk,” the paper said. Tall and dark, Webster wore spectacles and a brown business suit at his trial. The prosecution named him leader of a gang that robbed the Hollansburg Bank on July 11, 1923.
GREENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Columbus

What Ohio voters are Googling ahead of 2022 midterms

GIF: Jacque Schrag and Will Chase/AxiosResidents in Ohio's newly drawn 3rd Congressional District often seek out information about refugees and gay adoption.Meanwhile, those in the new 15th District — which stretches into rural Ohio and, like the 3rd, includes part of Franklin County — are interested in news about gun legislation, infrastructure and allegations of voter fraud. Driving the news: Axios launched an interactive dashboard last week of Google Trends data showing which topics are driving searches in each congressional district and how they compare with the rest of America. Why it matters: This search data can be a...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Vigil held for teen Ohio Statehouse shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens of people attended a vigil tonight to mourn a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed at the Ohio Statehouse one week ago. Broderick Harper was found with a gunshot wound last Sunday at the northwest corner of the building. Officers tried life-saving measures, but Harper died at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Ohio superintendent resigns less than 1 month on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
OHIO STATE
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
669
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy