The last month or two has been exhilarating, and most of it has centered around our airport expansion. Some call it a “generational project,” one that will impact generations. I like that. I regularly challenge my staff to think 30 or 40 years out. And I believe this is one of those projects that will be appreciated for decades to come. Before I say anything more, let me thank our employee team, particularly those at the airport but also all those supporting it. They have worked their hearts out to make this happen, and I am so grateful to them.

PROVO, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO