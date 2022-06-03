Found: 82-year-old m￼an who was missing in North Hollywood

| Photo courtesy of the CHP

A Silver Alert issued on behalf of an 82-year-old man reported missing after last being seen in North Hollywood was deactivated when the man was found, police said Thursday.

Jose Rivera Lopez was

about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP, which issued the Silver Alert, reported that Lopez was found just after 3:30 a.m. No further information was available.

A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person has gone missing and is determined to be at-risk to provide immediate information to the public to aid in the swift recovery of the at-risk person.