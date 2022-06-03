ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

2 Lightning in a Bottle festival attendees die following medical emergencies: KCFD

By Jose Franco
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people who attended the Lightning in a Bottle music festival over the weekend died after suffering unspecified medical emergencies, the Kern County Fire Department said.

Kern Fire officials said the two people died after each suffered an “acute medical emergency” at their own camping areas, away from the main festival area.

On Saturday, one person was taken to Kern Medical where they were pronounced dead; On Sunday, another died at their camping area. The causes of their deaths were not immediately known.

The Lightning in a Bottle Festival took place at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area at Buena Vista Lake from May 25 through May 30.

Kern County Fire and Park Rangers provided security and emergency support for this year’s festival.

The festival marked the second time Kern County hosted since 2019. The pandemic canceled the festival’s 2020 and 2021 events.

Organizers released a statement Thursday night on Instagram about the two deaths.

We are heartbroken to make our community aware of two medical emergencies that occurred in the Lightning in a Bottle campgrounds over the weekend that resulted in loss of life.

These separate incidents were responded to by the Lightning in a Bottle Unified Incident Command which is headed up by the Kern County Fire Department and Kern County Park Rangers.

Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of these individuals. We grieve with you as members of this community.

We ask that their privacy is respected while we continue to work with the county and the families involved. For this reason we have turned commenting off on this post

Lightning in a Bottle festival organizers
Kern County election officials expect secure election

Lightning in a Bottle is scheduled to take place at Buena Vista Lake in 2023.

KGET

Two dead, dozens hospitalized after Lightning in a Bottle festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people died and dozens were rushed to hospitals during a massive music festival in Kern County over Memorial Day weekend. First responders answered more than two dozen emergency calls at the Lightning in a Bottle festival. Key questions remain about how two people died. Many say the Lightning in a Bottle […]
