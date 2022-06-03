Threatening Snapchat Post Leads Franklin County District to Cancel Events

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man with a buck knife last month, State Police in Chambersburg said. Michael Brandon Failla, 31, of Lewisberry, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the alleged incident, which occurred around 9 p.m. on May 9 on the 900 block of Windy Hill Road and Carroll Township, according to police.

