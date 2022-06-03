ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Threatening Snapchat Post Leads Franklin County District to Cancel Events

By Gabriela Martínez
wdiy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA threatening post on Snapchat has prompted a Franklin County school...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 2

Related
WGAL

Two people stabbed at Sandwich Factory in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were stabbed at a popular Lancaster County restaurant on Sunday morning. Police said the stabbings happened at the Sandwich Factory on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. Manheim Township police said they found two stabbing victims at the restaurant. One of them was taken...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: York County man attacks another man with a buck knife during May 9 altercation

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man with a buck knife last month, State Police in Chambersburg said. Michael Brandon Failla, 31, of Lewisberry, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the alleged incident, which occurred around 9 p.m. on May 9 on the 900 block of Windy Hill Road and Carroll Township, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

14-Year-Old Arrested for Making Threatening Social Media Post Toward Franklin County School District

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening a Franklin County School District in a Snapchat post through a fake account. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports the threat led the Waynesboro Area School District to close before its final day of classes. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/02/teen-charged-with-making-shooting-threat-toward-franklin-county-school-district/. (Original air-date:...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, PA
City
Waynesboro, PA
Franklin County, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Teen charged with making shooting threat toward Franklin County school district

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with threatening a Waynesboro school shooting on social media, which prompted the district to cancel all Wednesday classes, police said. Local police and the FBI determined the 14-year-old created a social media account and posted a photo of a masked person holding a gun, with a caption that said students should not go to school, police said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Snapchat Post
WTAJ

UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after mental health crisis in Somerset Borough

UPDATE: According to Somerset Police Chief Randy Cox, a man was undergoing mental distress and was walking around outside with a gun. During the incident, the man shot himself and was then flown to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown. The man’s condition is currently unknown. At 2:15 p.m. on June 6, law enforcement agencies have […]
fcfreepress

Franklin County: Shooting tops police, fire incidents

A shooting in downtown Chambersburg tops the list of police and fire department incidents that kept first responders n Franklin County busy Friday. Chambersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 500 block oincidents f South Main Street early Friday morning. Police responded to a call about shots fired at the address shortly after 2 a.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
internewscast.com

2-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Southern Pennsylvania – Crime Online

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl believed abducted from Springettsbury Township near York Sunday afternoon. Investigators say Mya Campbell is believed to be with 27-year-old Maria McKenzie, who is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair. She was last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkok.com

Union County Man Critical After Motorcycle Crash

MILLMONT – A Millmont man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into a tree Friday afternoon. Milton state police say 32-year-old Brandon Mottern was traveling west on Weikert Road in Hartley Township, Union County around 5:45 p.m. That’s when troopers say he drove off the road and struck a tree.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Man Faces Charges Following a Domestic Dispute Involving Gun

MIDDLEBURG — A Middleburg man is facing charges following a domestic dispute involving a gun last Wednesday. According to NorthcentralPA.com, 43-year-old Justin Aumiller allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and attempted to strangle her at a home in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. According to NorthcentralPA.com, state police say...
MIDDLEBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy