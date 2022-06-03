Threatening Snapchat Post Leads Franklin County District to Cancel Events

York County, PA — Police are asking for the public's help identifying the person in the pictures above in connection with a hit and run that happened on April 8 in the parking lot of 601 E. Main Street, Waynesboro. Police say a parked car was hit and the...
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were stabbed at a popular Lancaster County restaurant on Sunday morning. Police said the stabbings happened at the Sandwich Factory on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. Manheim Township police said they found two stabbing victims at the restaurant. One of them was taken...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man with a buck knife last month, State Police in Chambersburg said. Michael Brandon Failla, 31, of Lewisberry, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the alleged incident, which occurred around 9 p.m. on May 9 on the 900 block of Windy Hill Road and Carroll Township, according to police.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening a Franklin County School District in a Snapchat post through a fake account. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports the threat led the Waynesboro Area School District to close before its final day of classes. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/02/teen-charged-with-making-shooting-threat-toward-franklin-county-school-district/. (Original air-date:...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating a pellet gun shooting using Orbeez. Silver Spring Township Police say on June 1 two victims were shot with a pellet gun in the Carlisle Pike Walmart parking lot. The projectiles used were small orange pellets believed to be gel beads.
On Sunday, the State College Police Department released a press release announcing their investigation of an assault and requesting the public's assistance. The assault took place in the Target at 201 W. Beaver Ave. on June 4 at approximately 2:50 p.m., according to the release. The police department released a...
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with threatening a Waynesboro school shooting on social media, which prompted the district to cancel all Wednesday classes, police said. Local police and the FBI determined the 14-year-old created a social media account and posted a photo of a masked person holding a gun, with a caption that said students should not go to school, police said.
UPDATE: According to Somerset Police Chief Randy Cox, a man was undergoing mental distress and was walking around outside with a gun. During the incident, the man shot himself and was then flown to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown. The man’s condition is currently unknown. At 2:15 p.m. on June 6, law enforcement agencies have […]
A shooting in downtown Chambersburg tops the list of police and fire department incidents that kept first responders n Franklin County busy Friday. Chambersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 500 block oincidents f South Main Street early Friday morning. Police responded to a call about shots fired at the address shortly after 2 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl believed abducted from Springettsbury Township near York Sunday afternoon. Investigators say Mya Campbell is believed to be with 27-year-old Maria McKenzie, who is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair. She was last...
A suspect was in custody and an assault rifle was seized after a standoff with police in Washington County where a man fired several rounds at deputies and into a neighboring home, authorities said. Gerald Wayne Koogle, 42, opened fire at officers shortly before midnight on Friday, June 3 in...
MILLMONT – A Millmont man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into a tree Friday afternoon. Milton state police say 32-year-old Brandon Mottern was traveling west on Weikert Road in Hartley Township, Union County around 5:45 p.m. That’s when troopers say he drove off the road and struck a tree.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have located a missing toddler from York County after an Amber Alert was issued for her disappearance on Sunday afternoon. The Amber Alert was canceled after 7 p.m. on Sunday after the child was found in Philadelphia, but the search for the suspect continues.
The Waynesboro Area School District is closed Wednesday because of a social media post that threatened a school shooting, police said. A photo was posted online Tuesday of a masked man holding a handgun, telling students they should not go to school, Waynesboro police said. The threat was made from a fake account.
The Cumberland County Commissioners, in partnership with the Cumberland Area Economic Development Committee (CAEDC) are looking to fill a volunteer position on the Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority Board (SRTA). The board is looking for a strong candidate who can serve on the volunteer board that provides fixed route transit in...
Police have identified a 16-year-old boy as the suspect in a shooting that damaged a vehicle during a “drug-related” shooting in May. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of James D. Abney III, of West Manchester Township, in connection with the shooting in the area of Overbrook Avenue and West Princess Street in West York Borough on May 19.
MIDDLEBURG — A Middleburg man is facing charges following a domestic dispute involving a gun last Wednesday. According to NorthcentralPA.com, 43-year-old Justin Aumiller allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and attempted to strangle her at a home in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. According to NorthcentralPA.com, state police say...
