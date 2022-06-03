Standoff underway in Centreville, Illinois

We begin with the shockwaves still rippling through St. Louis government. Three powerful members of the board of aldermen were this past week indicted for allegedly taking bribes. Long-time Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says he’s staying on the job. Alderman John Collins-Muhammad resigned last month ahead of the...
While the COVID-19 community level for Madison County remains at medium, the Madison County Health Department is making changes to its COVID data reporting to better reflect a growing number of cases.
After being listed as low for several months, the community level for Madison County changed to medium on May 19. MCHD Director Toni Corona said said the change was reflective of many counties in Illinois and the United States.
"Madison County has been at the yellow level (medium) for the last couple of weeks, and that means that our cases are indeed rising," Corona said. "Fortunately, it's not overburdening or taxing the healthcare system to any significant degree of concern."
Bayer’s Garden Shop to close both locations due to rising costs, staff shortage. After decades of service, the Bayer’s Garden Shop will permanently close its doors at the end of June. Caught on camera: Car flips multiple times in deadly St. Louis crash. Updated: 1 hours ago. Surveillance...
Visitors to the Gateway Arch will be required to wear masks in all buildings – even at the top of the Arch - starting this week. Meanwhile, grocer Schnucks says it’s requiring its employees to once again mask up.
A Jefferson County teacher is accused of sending inappropriate photos to three separate juveniles via social media. A man was killed in a crash in Franklin County Monday afternoon. Bayer’s Garden Shop to close both locations due to rising costs, staff shortage. Updated: 5 hours ago. After decades of...
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A second-alarm fire in Edwardsville Sunday left a home uninhabitable. The Edwardsville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at about 5 p.m. The home is located near 5th Avenue and Bryant Avenue. Not only was the home destroyed, but three vehicles in and around the garage were destroyed. When firefighters arrived […]
Thousands of visitors are expected in Springfield later this week for the national convention of the American Truck Historical Society at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The show runs Thursday through Sunday, and features vintage big rigs and other classic and notable trucks, along with vendors and demonstrations. City officials say traffic will be heavy around the fairgrounds throughout the show, especially on Thursday and Saturday, when equipment is loaded in and after the show concludes.
Bayer’s Garden Shop to close both locations due to rising costs, staff shortage. After decades of service, the Bayer’s Garden Shop will permanently close its doors at the end of June. Caught on camera: Car flips multiple times in deadly St. Louis crash. Updated: 1 hours ago. Surveillance...
ALTON – Ten people were rescued from an idled boat in the Mississippi River Sunday evening. Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Fischer said the department received a call at 6:42 p.m. Sunday about a stranded boat between the Clark Bridge and the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
(Hillsboro) A Hillsboro man has been sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison. 35-year-old Edward C. Koenig pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While Revoked, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle First Degree, and Endangering a Corrections Officer. Koenig received ten years for the possession and driving while revoked charges, and ten years for the tampering with a motor vehicle and endangering a corrections officer charges to be served consecutively for a 20-year sentence.
Illinois State Police say a woman riding on a disabled moped scooter towed by an all-terrain vehicle was killed late Friday when a truck hit her. It happened on Collinsville Road between Monks Mound and the horse racing track. Troopers did not immediately release the victim's name, just said she...
An Edwardsville woman is dead following a Friday night collision between a moped and a pickup truck.
According to the Illinois State Police, at 11:38 p.m. Friday Brian K. Smith, 42, of Collinsville, was towing a black disabled moped without working taillights westbound on Collinsville Road just west of Arlington Avenue.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Selmaville Road, south of Lazy Acre Road, Marion County. June 4, 2022 at approximately 11:13 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2005 gray Volkswagen Beetle Convertible. Unit 2- 2010 blue Nissan Altima Sedan. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Audrey R. Pugh,...
GRANITE CITY - Musical duo Scott and Mechelle will take the stage at Civic Park, 1301 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City as part of the city's annual Music in the Park series from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Scott and Mechelle are an acoustic duo covering artists such as: Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton and Ellie King.
The music in the park series will continue every Wednesday until Oct. 26.
One of the things I'm interested in the most is paranormal. Everything about it fascinates me. I don't wait for the spirits to come to me, I seek them out. I'm constantly searching for places that are thought to be haunted by spirits. This time my search lead me to...
Bayer’s Garden Shop to close both locations due to rising costs, staff shortage. After decades of service, the Bayer’s Garden Shop will permanently close its doors at the end of June. Caught on camera: Car flips multiple times in deadly St. Louis crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Surveillance...
Comments / 1