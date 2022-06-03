ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, IL

Standoff underway in Centreville, Illinois

KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty lawmaker steps in Spanish Cove tenants being thrown out in...

www.kmov.com

FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Local government indictments

We begin with the shockwaves still rippling through St. Louis government. Three powerful members of the board of aldermen were this past week indicted for allegedly taking bribes. Long-time Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says he’s staying on the job. Alderman John Collins-Muhammad resigned last month ahead of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

County virus case numbers rising

While the COVID-19 community level for Madison County remains at medium, the Madison County Health Department is making changes to its COVID data reporting to better reflect a growing number of cases. After being listed as low for several months, the community level for Madison County changed to medium on May 19. MCHD Director Toni Corona said said the change was reflective of many counties in Illinois and the United States. "Madison County has been at the yellow level (medium) for the last couple of weeks, and that means that our cases are indeed rising," Corona said. "Fortunately, it's not overburdening or taxing the healthcare system to any significant degree of concern."
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Centreville, IL
KMOV

Confusion as St. Louis leaders ban scooters in downtown

A Jefferson County teacher is accused of sending inappropriate photos to three separate juveniles via social media. A man was killed in a crash in Franklin County Monday afternoon. Bayer’s Garden Shop to close both locations due to rising costs, staff shortage. Updated: 5 hours ago. After decades of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

2-alarm fire destroys Edwardsville home

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A second-alarm fire in Edwardsville Sunday left a home uninhabitable. The Edwardsville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at about 5 p.m. The home is located near 5th Avenue and Bryant Avenue. Not only was the home destroyed, but three vehicles in and around the garage were destroyed. When firefighters arrived […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Heavy Traffic Expected When Historical Truck Show Comes To Springfield

Thousands of visitors are expected in Springfield later this week for the national convention of the American Truck Historical Society at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The show runs Thursday through Sunday, and features vintage big rigs and other classic and notable trucks, along with vendors and demonstrations. City officials say traffic will be heavy around the fairgrounds throughout the show, especially on Thursday and Saturday, when equipment is loaded in and after the show concludes.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

10 people rescued from idled boat Sunday night

ALTON – Ten people were rescued from an idled boat in the Mississippi River Sunday evening. Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Fischer said the department received a call at 6:42 p.m. Sunday about a stranded boat between the Clark Bridge and the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis City and County at CDC’s COVID ‘Red’ level

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro man sentenced to 20 years in prison

(Hillsboro) A Hillsboro man has been sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison. 35-year-old Edward C. Koenig pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While Revoked, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle First Degree, and Endangering a Corrections Officer. Koenig received ten years for the possession and driving while revoked charges, and ten years for the tampering with a motor vehicle and endangering a corrections officer charges to be served consecutively for a 20-year sentence.
HILLSBORO, MO
advantagenews.com

Woman riding towed moped killed in rural Collinsville

Illinois State Police say a woman riding on a disabled moped scooter towed by an all-terrain vehicle was killed late Friday when a truck hit her. It happened on Collinsville Road between Monks Mound and the horse racing track. Troopers did not immediately release the victim's name, just said she...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Edwardsville woman killed in moped accident

An Edwardsville woman is dead following a Friday night collision between a moped and a pickup truck. According to the Illinois State Police, at 11:38 p.m. Friday Brian K. Smith, 42, of Collinsville, was towing a black disabled moped without working taillights westbound on Collinsville Road just west of Arlington Avenue.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Marion County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Selmaville Road, south of Lazy Acre Road, Marion County. June 4, 2022 at approximately 11:13 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2005 gray Volkswagen Beetle Convertible. Unit 2- 2010 blue Nissan Altima Sedan. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Audrey R. Pugh,...
MARION COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Scott and Mechelle perform Wednesday in Granite City

GRANITE CITY - Musical duo Scott and Mechelle will take the stage at Civic Park, 1301 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City as part of the city's annual Music in the Park series from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Scott and Mechelle are an acoustic duo covering artists such as: Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton and Ellie King. The music in the park series will continue every Wednesday until Oct. 26.
KMOV

Man killed in I-44 crash in Franklin County

Bayer’s Garden Shop to close both locations due to rising costs, staff shortage. After decades of service, the Bayer’s Garden Shop will permanently close its doors at the end of June. Caught on camera: Car flips multiple times in deadly St. Louis crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Surveillance...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

