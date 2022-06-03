Standoff underway in Centreville, Illinois

While the COVID-19 community level for Madison County remains at medium, the Madison County Health Department is making changes to its COVID data reporting to better reflect a growing number of cases. After being listed as low for several months, the community level for Madison County changed to medium on May 19. MCHD Director Toni Corona said said the change was reflective of many counties in Illinois and the United States. "Madison County has been at the yellow level (medium) for the last couple of weeks, and that means that our cases are indeed rising," Corona said. "Fortunately, it's not overburdening or taxing the healthcare system to any significant degree of concern."

