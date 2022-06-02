ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

H.S. Roundup: Fairfield Christian falls short in 5-3 regional semifinal loss

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago

BASEBALL

Fort Loramie 5, Fairfield Christian Academy 3: The Knights’ historic season came to an end as they fell just short in their Division IV regional semifinal loss to the Redskins on Thursday at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

Fairfield Christian was making its first-ever trip to the Sweet 16 and did not go down without a fight against the Redskins.

Fort Loramie got on the board by scoring a run in the first inning by plating a run and then added three runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead. The Knights cut the deficit in half by scoring a run in the third inning and a run in the fourth inning to make it 4-2.

Fort Loramie added an insurance run in the sixth inning to push its lead to 5-2. Fairfield Christian scored a run in the top of the seventh inning and had the tying runs on base, but failed to get them in.

The Knights finished with only two hits. Andrew Keener reached base three times as he went 1-for-2, scored a run, had an RBI and walked twice. Matthew Keener had a double and an RBI.

Sophomore Jimmy Schmitz started on the mound for the Knights and pitched four innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs. He walked two and struck out two. Manny Schulz pitched two innings in relief, giving up one run.

The Knights, who won their first-ever district title, finishes the season with a 14-12 record.

