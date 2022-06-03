ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

How farmers prepare for growing season during drought conditions

By Nikolas Wilson
 4 days ago

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — After some rain in Siouxland during May, most farmers were able to get their crops in the ground, but they said more precipitation is crucial.

Blaine Reuter has been growing corn and soybeans in Plymouth County for the last 11 years. He said he is cautiously optimistic after some spring showers last month.

“Everything went pretty smoothly overall actually,” he said. “We were a little dry there toward the end of the month, but then we caught some rains here again and things seem to be growing quite well actually.”

He planted his crops in the second week of May. Reuter said he’s focused on controlling what he can as the summer gets underway.

“Just kind of making sure equipment is all ready, spraying fields, keeping an eye on things to see what’s coming, but really at this point it’s just pray and hope things workout all right,” he said.

Joel DeJong is a field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Plymouth County. He says while more rain is necessary, some parts of Siouxland are struggling more than others.

“We get along the Big Sioux, that area has received less rain, so we could use some more,” DeJong said. “As we get north and east, we’ve had significantly more rainfall and we’re sitting in really good conditions right now. Again, we’re relying on what nature gives us at this stage.”

DeJong said now is the time for farmers to go after weeds in their cornfields. He says farmers could face a shortage of fungicide and insecticide later in the season as they work to protect their crops from insects.

June 6th PM: Humid & relatively cool with rounds of wet weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 55° under a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday – primarily PM – and it’ll be a touch warmer at 75°. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms happening with an isolated thunderstorm or two being able to produce 1 inch […]
June 5th: Staying relatively cool with more rain likely

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms slide through Siouxland with a low of 58°. The wind should stay light & variable at about 10 MPH or less. Monday will bring partly cloudy skies and maybe an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Chances are low and coverage should be spotty at […]
June 6th Late: More rain chances & fairly cool, but muggy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 55° under a mostly cloudy sky. Given high humidity, there may be pockets of dense fog forming as we turn the page to Tuesday. Be careful behind the wheel. There’s a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday – primarily PM – and it’ll be a touch […]
Bandits blast Marshals 77-7 in regular season finale

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Bandits didn’t have much to play for on Saturday night in their regular season finale with a first round bye in the CIF playoffs already locked up. That said, that didn’t mean they couldn’t put on a show. Sioux City jumped out to a 28-0 lead before […]
