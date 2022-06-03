How farmers prepare for growing season during drought conditions

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — After some rain in Siouxland during May, most farmers were able to get their crops in the ground, but they said more precipitation is crucial.

Blaine Reuter has been growing corn and soybeans in Plymouth County for the last 11 years. He said he is cautiously optimistic after some spring showers last month.

“Everything went pretty smoothly overall actually,” he said. “We were a little dry there toward the end of the month, but then we caught some rains here again and things seem to be growing quite well actually.”

He planted his crops in the second week of May. Reuter said he’s focused on controlling what he can as the summer gets underway.

“Just kind of making sure equipment is all ready, spraying fields, keeping an eye on things to see what’s coming, but really at this point it’s just pray and hope things workout all right,” he said.

Joel DeJong is a field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Plymouth County. He says while more rain is necessary, some parts of Siouxland are struggling more than others.

“We get along the Big Sioux, that area has received less rain, so we could use some more,” DeJong said. “As we get north and east, we’ve had significantly more rainfall and we’re sitting in really good conditions right now. Again, we’re relying on what nature gives us at this stage.”

DeJong said now is the time for farmers to go after weeds in their cornfields. He says farmers could face a shortage of fungicide and insecticide later in the season as they work to protect their crops from insects.

