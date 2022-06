Circleville – You may have noticed one of your favorite food locations could be renovating this month, both are promising a new look and new amenities. Donatos Pizza located at Lancaster Pike has been renovating for several weeks now and is in the finishing touches according to the store. The restaurant’s exterior took on a whole new look, with new signage. The interior booths were changed from the booths to tables, the flooring was installed and new larger TVs will be on display for inside enjoyment. According to the staff the seating offers more space and more people to come to Dine in than before.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO