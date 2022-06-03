ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Huck Finn Fishing Derby presented by Toyota of Laramie

By Shawn
myhits106.com
 4 days ago

Join us July 16th, 2022 for the 52nd Annual Huck Finn Fishing Derby presented by Toyota of Laramie with prizes from the...

myhits106.com

Comments / 0

KRDO

Buc-ee’s to break ground on its first Colorado location in Johnstown on June 7

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials are going to break ground on Colorado's first Buc-ee's location Tuesday, June 7, 2022. News that Colorado was getting a Buc-ee's first broke in early February. Buc-ee's is a travel center that boasts having the world's "cleanest" bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver. The travel center first began in Texas before eventually adding stores in a few, nearby states.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Wyoming’s SLIB declines Town of Lyman’s $6M grant and loan requests for new assisted living center

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming's economy is bouncing back...but is it sustainable? 2-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Girls Scouts Donate Cookies to the CRMC cancer enter- vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. A group of local girls scouts took the “spoon full of sugar....” adage to heart and set their sights on helping a group of folk that needed a little uplift. When you’re having a tough moment, nothing beats indulging in a little something sweet or chocolatey to make you feel better.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Get Ready For Six Dollar Gas In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gas prices seem high now but the worst is yet to come, at least according to one industry insider in Wyoming. A Laramie-based gasoline distributor said the likelihood of seeing gas prices over $6 per gallon this summer is a certainty.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Missing Tuber Found After Hours-Long Search Of Poudre River

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing tuber was located Saturday night after an hours-long search of the Poudre River in Fort Collins. Fort Collins police, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County search crews searched the river and the shoreline starting about 4 p.m. Saturday. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) After over 2 hours of searching along the shore and from the air with a drone, crews transitioned to a land-focused search. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) The man was found safe shortly after 8 p.m. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) Firefighters said now is a dangerous time to float the river as snowmelt makes the river deeper, faster and colder.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KKTV

Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region. The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Domestic dispute in Garden City leads to assault of good Samaritan

A man and woman are both charged in connection with a violent assault that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Weld County over Memorial Day weekend. Police arrested Steven Regalado and Vanessa Sena. Police said a Regalado and Sena got into a fight at 8th Avenue and 26th Street. The Greeley Tribune reports a passerby tried to break them up, and police said Regalado attacked him, and then jumped into the man’s truck-which contained his children. As he tried to drive away, he struck an SUV, continued on the sidewalk, and hit a large boulder which left the vehicle disabled. The bystander and his wife were injured as they tried to get their truck back. Regalado and Sena face a host of charges, including robbery, kidnapping, harassment, assault. Read the full story at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GARDEN CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Authorities searching for missing tuber in Larimer County

Multiple agencies in Larimer County are searching for a missing tuber, according to Poudre Fire Authority. Fire crews were sent to the 600 block of North College Avenue in Fort Collins just before 3 p.m. after reports of a water rescue, according to PulsePoint, an application that tracks 911 calls for service.
CBS Denver

Gun Control Groups Call Colorado Towns’ Gun Control Votes ‘Historic’

(CBS4) – Calls for gun control are echoing in communities across the country. A number of municipalities in Boulder County will vote on a variety of gun control measures. National gun control groups are calling votes scheduled for June 7 “historic.” Organizations founded by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have provided legal advice and sample ordinances to the towns and cities involved. (credit: CBS) It was after the King Soopers shooting in Boulder that left 10 people dead that spurred action at the state capitol. Colorado municipalities are now once again allowed to pass their own...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

