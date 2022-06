TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For many in Tuscaloosa, First African Baptist Church is more than a church. The building, a place of refuge for those attacked on Bloody Tuesday, holds memories of the struggles of the past. Residents recognized the foot soldiers who paved the way to integrate the city for the 58th anniversary of Bloody Tuesday. Watch the full story above.

