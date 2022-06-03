Jalen Rose's Outfit at the NBA Finals Has Social Media Talking

Jalen Rose was part of ESPN's coverage of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night, and in typical Jalen Rose fashion, he showed up in a hell of an outfit.

Decked out in a pink suit with a black shirt with a multicolored stripe down the middle, Rose stood out on ESPN's pregame and halftime panel. A pair of black sunglasses rounded out the outfit.

Here's what he looked like.

Twitter took notice and people were puzzled by what they were seeing.

Even Paul Pierce got in on the act:

That is truly quite an outfit and I'm glad I wasn't the only one to notice. Rose even commented about all the people discussing his look: