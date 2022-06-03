ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kehlani’s ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ Tour Heading to Australia and NZ

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Kehlani is taking their Blue Water Road Trip tour into Australia and New Zealand in the early weeks of 2023.

The Bay Area singer and songwriter will kick of their trek in Auckland, New Zealand on Jan. 20 followed by stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, with a date in Brisbane to be announced “very soon,” according to Live Nation , which is producing the visit Down Under.

Tickets go on sale June 3 at 9am local time , and earlier , on June 1 (from 11am), for My Live Nation members.

The North America circuit of the Blue Water Road tour begins July 30 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, N.C., followed by a European leg starting in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The multiple-Grammy Award-nominated artist has collected over 20 gold and platinum RIAA certifications, and accumulated 5 billion streams in a three-album-strong career.

Kehlani’s Blue Water Road LP, which features appearances from Justin Bieber, Syd and Jessie Reyez, debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, and No. 13 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

It’s the followup to 2020’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t , which hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Visit Kehlani.com/tour for additional information.

Kehlani’s Blue Water Road Trip World Tour Australia / New Zealand 2023:

Jan. 20 — Spark Arena, Auckland

Jan. 25 — Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Jan. 27 — Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Jan. 29 — Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Jan. 31 — Metro City, Perth

