Garland, TX

Local Franchisees Planning New 7 Leaves Café for Garland

By Danita White
 4 days ago

7 Leaves Café , a popular eatery that serves up Vietnamese coffee and other Asian drinks, will soon have a fourth North Texas location to open. Set for Garland , the forthcoming café shop will open at 519 N Jupiter Rd in a 1,820 square foot space.

Originally founded in California by a group of 7 Vietnamese-Americans, 7 Leaves Café is being populated across Dallas-Fort Worth by local franchisees Tony Nguyen and Danny Bui who both grew up in the area. Just last month, the two opened their third 7 Leaves Café in Grand Prairie. The location was also Nguyen and Bui’s ninth franchise concept under their organization, Kemeno Group.

7 Leaves Café currently serves the DFW area with three locations:

  • Carrollton – 2540 Old Denton Rd, suite 116
  • Frisco – 9292 Warren Pkwy, suite 140
  • Grand Prairie – 2609 W Pioneer Pkwy, suite 100

Featuring a variety of artisan coffees and teas, 7 Leaves Café makes its beverages from raw ingredients such as mung bean, taro root, artichoke, fresh herbs and passion fruit to bring out real flavor. The brand seeks not only to serve up tasteful drinks, but to “be the change in everything” they doo, from a caring culture, quality products, and community service.

The menu features green Thai tea, jasmine milk tea, Japanese matcha soy tea, tao milk tea, and sea cream jasmine tea. Add-ons include grass jelly – a dessert made from boiling a mint-like plant called mesona; aloe vera; boba; and custard pudding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgXn8_0fyzPIjC00
Photo: Official


Comments / 0

Dallas, TX
