Head of Quality Assurance

 4 days ago

Head of Quality Assurance

Salary c. £60,000 - £70,000

Located at King’s Cross in central London, but working globally, the Institute of Ismaili Studies (IIS) undertakes research, produces publications and runs educational programmes that promote scholarship in previously marginalised areas of the study of Islam. The IIS is a registered charity and works on a highly interdisciplinary basis, partnering with several institutions of learning, including SOAS, University of London, and the Institute of Education, University College London.

The IIS is looking to appoint a Head of Quality Assurance to take responsibility for the running and further development of the Quality Assurance and Enhancement Department. Working closely with the senior management team, comprising the Co-Director and Heads of Department, the Head of QA will lead the Department to ensure the efficient operation of the Institute’s quality assurance mechanisms supporting taught programmes and organisational practice, so that all the Institute’s activities are compliant with relevant regulatory frameworks within the HE sector.

Crucial to this role will be nurturing the development of effective working relationships with all external partners, agencies and statutory bodies (e.g OfS, QAA etc.) which impact and influence the Institute’s quality assurance agenda and practice, satisfying – and where possible exceeding – their expectations. This is an exciting opportunity for the incoming individual to assist the IIS in realising its strategic ambitions, including preparing it to apply for Taught Degree Awarding Powers, and supporting a quality culture of continuous improvement.

The successful candidate will be educated at the postgraduate level (or equivalent) with an in-depth knowledge of HE quality assurance frameworks and their practical application in the UK. A PhD in a subject relevant to the Institute’s activities is highly desirable. The incumbent will have high levels of personal organisational skill with the ability to nurture effective working relationships with key stakeholders.

We offer a friendly working environment with a benefits package that includes a non-contributory pension scheme, flexible working hours, season ticket loan and discounted gym membership.

Please apply online with CV and covering letter via the button below where you can also download the job description and person specification.

If you have any queries, please email Caroline Gomez in Human Resources by an email.

The closing date for applications is Sunday 5 June 2022.

