CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 60-year-old Cleveland man is charged in the 2020 slaying of a woman who was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Ernest Gilbert is to appear Tuesday for an arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court to answer charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and illegally possessing weapons in the death of 42-year-old Alecia Norfleet.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO