ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walls, MS

Mayor works to bring grocery store to north Mississippi town

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nMJt_0fyzNWLC00

WALLS, Miss. — Gas and grocery prices are high enough right now, but it’s even worse if you have to drive miles to go shopping.

People in Walls, Mississippi, are all too used to it. But FOX13 found out that state and local leaders are trying to figure out how to bring a grocery store to the DeSoto County town.

Mayor Keidron Henderson said that near Church Road and Highway 61 would be ideal for a grocery store.

Jasmine Minnis, who lives nearby, said that would help a lot. Right now, she and her neighbors have to make a 25-minute round trip to get groceries.

The rising price of gas is taking a toll.

“I mean, gas is $4.19 a gallon, and every mile counts, every penny saved. I think having a grocery store would help not only me but people further south on Highway 61,” Minnis said.

The mayor said everything is still in the formative stages, but the town is working with state legislators. The thought is that people traveling Highway 61 from the casinos would also use a grocery store there.

“I think it would be a good idea because so many people travel from Tunica or Robinsonville,” Minnis said.

“Man, a grocery store would be nice. That way, we wouldn’t have to drive to Horn Lake. I don’t want to keep going to Horn Lake if I don’t gotta go,” Dennis Mason said.

If you make that trip on a regular basis, shoppers say it hurts their wallets.

“I mean, if we don’t get everything in one trip or make our list, we spend on multiple trips, and it adds up,” Minnis said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Walls, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Desoto County, MS
Government
City
Tunica, MS
City
Robinsonville, MS
City
Horn Lake, MS
State
Mississippi State
County
Desoto County, MS
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
tippahnews.com

Ripley and other North Mississippi McDonald’s locations giving away free chicken sandwiches today

McDonald’s restaurants in north Mississippi will give away free food to celebrate a special day on June 6. The company sent the following press release to RCTV 19 : Not that we need a reason to celebrate where we live, but on Monday, June 6, Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants in the 662 area code will give out FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 662 Day!
RIPLEY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Northwest receives training center funding

Photo: DeSoto County Supervisors President Michael Lee presents Northwest Mississippi Community College President Dr. Michael Heindl a $1 million check for the county’s share in building the new Workforce Training Center on the DeSoto Center campus in Southaven. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors Monday...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi teacher restores historic house built in 1914

About eight years ago, Kellie Dillard became interested in buying an old home in Saltillo known as the Barlow Burrow House, which had been unoccupied for several years. The two-story Colonial Revival residence was built by Saltillo merchant Barlow Burrow in 1914. It sits on the same site as the home of his father, Capt. John H. Burrow, which was built in the 1870s.
SALTILLO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Mississippi#Mayor#County Town#Groceries#Food Drink
WTOK-TV

KKK flyer left on steps of mostly Black Mississippi church

HERNANDO, Miss. - A flyer on behalf of the Ku Klux Klan was reportedly left on the steps of a mostly Black church in rural Mississippi. According to a community member’s Facebook post, the flyer is in support of “The Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” and states that the group is “alive and growing” in 14 states, including Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana and South Carolina.
HERNANDO, MS
WJTV 12

Surgeon gifts $150K endowment to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A University of Mississippi (UM) graduate and his wife gifted the school with a $150,000 endowment. Dr. Marc E. Walker graduated from UM in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. He’s now Mississippi’s only pediatric and congenital hand surgeon and the founder and clinical director of the Congenital Hand […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bobgermanylaw.com

Myrtle, MS – Marla Harshberger Killed in Collision on Hwy 349

The incident took place along Highway 349 in Myrtle at about 8:30 p.m. A patrol sergeant with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the victim, who has since been identified as 54-year-old Marla Harshberger, a resident of Saltillo, sustained critical injuries when the vehicle in which she was riding crashed into a tree.
MYRTLE, MS
WREG

Tornado Warning issued for TN counties

UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Crockett, Gibson, and Madison counties until 8:15 p.m. UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Lauderdale and Mississippi counties. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the Mid-South around noon Monday. ► See local Weather Alerts Central Shelby County, northeast Crittenden County and southwestern […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kait 8

Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - You may have been woken up by some early morning shaking. According to the United States Geological Survey, the seismograph picked up four small earthquakes on Monday, June 6. Three earthquakes were reported in Lawrence County, southwest of Ravenden, and one near Williford in Sharp...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
WKRN News 2

Victim, gunman identified in MS Amazon shooting

UPDATE: Memphis police confirm that the suspect in the Amazon shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi was killed in an officer-involved shooting at 3:20 p.m. The suspect was spotted by police in a white Honda near Whitten Road and I-40. The suspect was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Horn Lake Police have identified the […]
HORN LAKE, MS
Kait 8

Marked Tree woman killed at Amazon distribution facility

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi coroner confirmed that a woman killed in the Amazon facility in Horn Lake was from Marked Tree. Investigators say the murder happened Friday around noon. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders says Ebony Leshay Crockett, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Region 8...
MARKED TREE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyer left on Mississippi church steps ahead of the church’s anniversary

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– Members of a small African-American congregation in DeSoto County were shocked Sunday morning to find a KKK flyer on the front steps of their church. The flyer, urging people to join the Klan, outraged Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church members just a month away from the church’s 143rd anniversary. Pastor Rodney […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
106K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy