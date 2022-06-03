Mayor works to bring grocery store to north Mississippi town

WALLS, Miss. — Gas and grocery prices are high enough right now, but it’s even worse if you have to drive miles to go shopping.

People in Walls, Mississippi, are all too used to it. But FOX13 found out that state and local leaders are trying to figure out how to bring a grocery store to the DeSoto County town.

Mayor Keidron Henderson said that near Church Road and Highway 61 would be ideal for a grocery store.

Jasmine Minnis, who lives nearby, said that would help a lot. Right now, she and her neighbors have to make a 25-minute round trip to get groceries.

The rising price of gas is taking a toll.

“I mean, gas is $4.19 a gallon, and every mile counts, every penny saved. I think having a grocery store would help not only me but people further south on Highway 61,” Minnis said.

The mayor said everything is still in the formative stages, but the town is working with state legislators. The thought is that people traveling Highway 61 from the casinos would also use a grocery store there.

“I think it would be a good idea because so many people travel from Tunica or Robinsonville,” Minnis said.

“Man, a grocery store would be nice. That way, we wouldn’t have to drive to Horn Lake. I don’t want to keep going to Horn Lake if I don’t gotta go,” Dennis Mason said.

If you make that trip on a regular basis, shoppers say it hurts their wallets.

“I mean, if we don’t get everything in one trip or make our list, we spend on multiple trips, and it adds up,” Minnis said.

