ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Citizen complaint of the day: JP needs to be protected from marauding hordes of golf fans crossing over from Brookline in a couple weeks

universalhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn increasingly concerned citizen files a 311 report urging Boston to do something now to protect Moss Hillers, pondsiders and other Jamaica Plain residents from an impending flood of US...

universalhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Live 95.9

Yet Another 5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up Near Boston

You can't help where you were born or what cool or uncool things happened around you. Of course you can leave your home town when you turn 18, right!?. YET ANOTHER 5 DEAD GIVEAWAYS YOU GREW UP NEAR BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS. 1. YOU ATE AT, OR YOUR MOM, OR YOUR DAD...
universalhub.com

Gunfire outside the South Street Diner

Live Boston reports gunfire at the corner of Kneeland and South streets around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday. Nobody hit. Police found one shell casing and a discarded hat outside the South Street Diner. About 3 a.m., police responded to Pearl and High streets on another report of gunfire. Again, no...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookline, MA
Government
City
Brookline, MA
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
therealdeal.com

Housing boom comes to formerly middle-class Cape Cod towns

A stretch of traditionally middle-class towns on Cape Cod are experiencing a real estate boom as price spikes in enclaves like the Hamptons and Nantucket drive even wealthy buyers to more affordable alternatives. A median-priced home in the mid-Cape region of the Massachusetts peninsula, which includes towns like Barnstable, Yarmouth...
Caught in Southie

Is this your dog? Found in Southie

This little scruffy dog was found on Monday afternoon on Baxter Street. He/She was handed over to the City of Boston Animal Control. If you know who this dog belongs to, kindly pass it on!. Maureen Dahill is the editor of Caught in Southie and a lifelong resident of South...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Salem Firefighter Secures Knockout Win at 58 Years Old in Plymouth

At 58 years old, Salem resident John Payne leads a less-than-average life. While most 50-something-year-olds spend their weekends on the golf course, Payne spent his Saturday night in the center of an Octagon, securing his first TKO win at Plymouth Memorial Hall in Plymouth, proving that age is really just a number.
universalhub.com

Walking a marathon in every Boston neighborhood

Patrick Maguire has set out to walk 26.2 miles in Boston's larger neighborhoods and a half marathon in the smaller ones, but he plans to wear out his sneakers in all of Boston's 24 designated neighborhoods. Maguire wants to learn more about Boston, promote his Server Not Servant project and...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossing Over#Hordes#Open Golf Tournament#Us Open Golf#The Country Club#Jp#Pondsiders
universalhub.com

Parade takes root in Dorchester once more

After a two-year absence, the Dorchester Day Parade returned to its eponymous avenue, with hundreds of participants walking, sashaying, marching and dancing their way from Lower Mills to Columbia Road. The National Lancers were near the front, on horseback:. So was the Boston Police Gaelic Column:. Plenty of bands and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cruise from Boston to Bermuda forced to leave island early due to storm

BOSTON -- A Boston to Bermuda cruise has left the island paradise early because the newly named Tropical Storm Alex is headed that way. Norwegian Cruise Lines has confirmed to WBZ-TV that the Norwegian Pearl departed the island Sunday. The ship left Boston on Friday and had just arrived on the island Sunday so passengers had just a few hours on dry land. Deteriorating weather conditions prevented the ship from remaining in port.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Boston Globe

Longtime BPS principal lands top post at Boston Latin School

"The most important thing we do every day is offer a safe and welcoming school to our students and families." Jason Gallagher, who has led Harvard-Kent Elementary School in Charlestown for 11 years, will become the next head of Boston Latin School, school officials announced Monday morning. His ascension to...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Fire Department “Move over for emergency vehicles. Don’t be THAT guy!”

“This is yet another reminder to slow down and proceed with caution around emergency vehicles with their lights on. Tower 1 was hit tonight on 93 while blocking traffic during a motor vehicle crash. None of the crew on scene were injured. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.” -Wilmington, MA Fire Department.
wgbh.org

Four things to know about GBH's new meteorologist Dave Epstein

Dave Epstein officially joined GBH News this week through a new partnership that will have him bring weather forecasts to Morning Edition every weekday, as well as weekly discussions about big weather topics like climate change. The Massachusetts-based meteorologist is an author, a college instructor and a member of the American Meteorological Society. Plus he’s an avid horticulturist — or, how he’d rather put it, he likes plants. He founded GrowingWisdom.com, a video blog for home gardeners. Here are four things to know about him.
BOSTON, MA
washingtonlatest.com

Leaked report reveals Harvard holds remains of nearly 7,000 Indigenous and 20 enslaved people

Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, holds the remains of nearly 7,000 Indigenous people and almost 20 people who were likely enslaved, according to an unfinalised report compiled by a steering committee formed last year to navigate repatriation concerns. The draft report dates from April this year and was obtained and...
CBS Boston

USS Constitution to celebrate queen's jubilee

BOSTON - Historic locations in Boston will be joining the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee across the pond.Old North Church, where Paul Revere's famous "one if by land, two if by sea" lantern signal was sent, will host a service at 11 a.m. marking 70 years on the throne for the queen. Church bells will chime to mark the jubilee, with the British Consulate-General and the Royal Naval Attache to the United States in attendance. In the afternoon, the USS Constitution will host a special ceremony on board. "Old Ironsides" may have fought against the British in the War of 1812, but on Sunday it will fire a cannon salute and have a ceremonial raising of the UK Union Flag in recognition of the jubilee.The queen was a guest on board the USS Constitution during her visit to Boston in 1976, the first Massachusetts visit by a reigning British monarch."It's going to be a really exciting day," consul-general Peter Abbott told WBZ-TV.The events are free and open to the public. The first 100 people on board the ship will get special Platinum Jubilee coins and pins. Guests are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Navy Yard.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy