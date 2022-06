BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Music Monday returns to AM Buffalo with one of the newest inductees of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame filling the air in Downtown Buffalo with music. Robin Grandin, the founder of Music to Remember WNY, is teaming up with Bridget's Battle, and Drummers for the Homeless this weekend for Buffalo Hall of Fame Heals. Robin talked about the power of music and the inspiration behind her organization that delivers music into the lives of Alzheimer's patients at facilities, veterans, and seniors across WNY.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO