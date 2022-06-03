ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights leaders surprise Class of 2022 with graduation packages

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The halls of Muskegon Heights High School were filled with smiles, laughter, and big dreams Thursday evening as the Class of 2022 took pictures with their family members and their brand new diplomas. Graduation marks a new beginning for these students as they prepare...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Overcoming obstacles and celebrating milestones

HUDSONVILLE, Mi. — It's graduation season - a time of transition, hope and change. And as we celebrate the accomplishments achieved, many are looking toward the road ahead. It won't be an easy journey, but getting to this point wasn't either with COVID, social media and the everyday struggles of high school life. A Hudsonville High School grad overcame all that and more and now has big plans for the future. Elsa Groenink is like so many other high school graduates, looking forward while fondly remembering her highlights as a Hudsonville High School student. She was on the swim team and her water polo team has won the state championships the last four years. She also served on the National Honor Society and has turned a baking hobby into a small business. She says, "I like the hands-on, it gives me something to do. And it's just fun and like seeing the final product is probably my favorite part.” Elsa is completely self-taught, learning though online videos - doing everything from wedding cakes to countless cookies. As a busy volunteer, she also likes to bring goodies wherever she goes. "I like to help people I’ve also like to bring my baked goods to places and like to surprise people so that just putting smiles on people's faces is pretty good.”
HUDSONVILLE, MI
Fox17

Hope Network to hire new employees on-site at job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network is scheduled to hold a job fair this week. Applicants may be hired immediately on-site. The job fair is set to take place Wednesday, June 8 from 1–6 p.m. at their location on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids. The nonprofit tells us...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Number of church congregations across west Michigan participate in a “Call for Justice for Patrick Lyoya”

“When you come to the black community, it’s not monolithic.”. Reverend John Mondi is Senior Church Pastor of Grand Rapids’ African Community Fellowship Church. “Even those from Africa, we come from different cultural settings. And therefore, the theme of loving your neighbor. The theme of loving the stranger and welcoming them. If that has to take place, we have to take the nitty-gritty of getting to know each other well.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon Heights, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
Muskegon, MI
Education
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Take a look inside the new Portage senior center

PORTAGE, MI -- Portage’s new community center for seniors is set to provide area residents with more amenities. The new facility at a different location is more than three times the size of the previous center, providing 32,000 square feet of space for a range of activities. MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette...
PORTAGE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Taste of Muskegon officials announce changes coming to the 2022 festival

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Taste of Muskegon is set to return this weekend for its 16th year, bringing with it some new additions!. On June 10 and 11, food booths and trucks will be stationed in Hackley Park to showcase the local restaurants that call Muskegon home. Visitors can choose vendors to taste and vote for their favorites during the best plate awards on Saturday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Comerica Bank#Precise Writings#Llc#Shoreline Staffing
My Magic GR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals June 1-15

The fairs and festivals in West Michigan continue during the summer season. Here is a list of events planned for the first half of the month of June... Friday, June 3-Sunday, June 5, 2022 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. The annual three day celebration of the arts returns to downtown...
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon Channel Presents Miss Bike Time Contest and Dad Bod Contest at Biketime 2022

If you blink, you're going to miss it. The Summer of 2022 that is. If the immersion of all things Muskegon hasn't hit you just yet, it will. If it doesn't hit you....the problem lies within because the efforts of so many, for so long have gotten us to a place that was seemingly unimaginable 20 years ago. Where we used to have 2 or 3 events a year, we've grown in to 4 or 5 major events and the number of new up and coming events is literally breathtaking. For our purposes today however...we're talking about one of the enduring staples that Muskegon got rolling a minute ago. BIKE TIME!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Adopt-a-pet: Meet Sage, Zeus and Blu

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, the Noah Project in Muskegon County has several animals available for adoption right now. Sage is a 4-year-old German Shepard mix. She’s the last of a group transported from Florida still waiting for the right family to bring her home.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

3 sentenced for ties to Flint Township illegal gambling facility

LANSING, MI – Three people were sentenced earlier this month to jail time served, probation and community service for their roles in an illegal gambling facility shutdown following a state investigation. Anthony Sutton, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Kara Schilling, of Flint, and Marjorie Brown, of Flint, were each sentenced...
FLINT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy