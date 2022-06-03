ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Harvard has remains of 1,000s of Native Americans and 19 people who likely were enslaved, draft report says

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

The report comes as the university is in the process of coming to terms with its racist history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19c5Pr_0fyzLB7b00
Harvard President Lawrence Bacow announced on April 26 that the university is committing $100 million to study its ties to slavery and create a "Legacy of Slavery Fund." Charles Krupa

An article published in The Harvard Crimson this week claims that a draft report says Harvard University has custody of the remains of at least 19 people who were likely enslaved, as well as the remains of nearly 7,000 indigenous Americans.

The Crimson reported that the draft report was created by the University’s Steering Committee on Human Remains in Harvard Museum Collections, which was created in January 2021 to determine how the university should treat human remains in its museum collections.

The college newspaper wrote that the report is dated April 19, and that it urges the university to give the remains of people who were likely enslaved back to their descendants.

The newspaper said the report also calls on Harvard to act more quickly in returning the remains of indigenous Americans to their descendants, which has been required by federal law since 1990.

The Crimson notes that the report is unfinalized, which means its language, findings, and recommendations could change before the Committee releases its official report.

“Our collection of these particular human remains is a striking representation of structural and institutional racism and its long half-life,” the Crimson quotes the draft report’s introduction as saying.

In a statement to the newspaper Monday, the Crimson reported, the steering committee’s chair, Professor Evelynn Hammonds, wrote that “it is deeply frustrating that The Harvard Crimson chose to release an initial and incomplete draft report of the Committee on Human Remains.”

“Releasing this draft is irresponsible reporting and robs the Committee of finalizing its report and associated actions, and puts in jeopardy the thoughtful engagement of the Harvard community in its release,” Hammonds reportedly wrote.

“Further, it shares an outdated version with the Harvard community that does not reflect weeks of additional information and Committee work.”

The steering committee was created after an evaluation of the Peabody Museum of Ethnology and Archaeology found the museum had custody of the remains of at least 15 people of African descent who were likely alive when slavery was legal in the U.S., the Crimson reported.

Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow gave the steering committee the responsibility of reviewing all human remains in Harvard’s museum collections, developing a new university policy for the keeping of human remains, and creating a process for creating memorials and returning remains.

“They were obtained under the violent and inhumane regimes of slavery and colonialism; they represent the University’s engagement and complicity in these categorically immoral systems,” the Crimson quotes from the draft report.

“Moreover, we know that skeletal remains were utilized to promote spurious and racist ideas of difference to confirm existing social hierarchies and structures.”

The draft report was leaked at a time when Harvard is in the process of reckoning with its racist history.

In April, the university released a 130-page report documenting its historical ties to slavery, and said it would allocate $100 million for financing a search for recommendations on how the university can engage in reparations.

The report alleged that university associates enslaved more than 70 people, and that a large portion of its early donations came from slave owners or men who got rich off of slave-produced goods.

It also details how Harvard’s professors helped spread racist ideologies through bogus “race science” and how the university furthered anti-Black and anti-Native discrimination by refusing to admit them and stopping them from using university housing and other resources.

Comments / 0

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Juneteenth a chance for new customs and rituals

TWO YEARS AFTER George Floyd and just days after the final victims of last month’s racial murders in Buffalo, it’s hard not to reflect on America’s long and painful history of racism and hate. Incidents like New York City Draft Riots of 1863, the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, the 1963 Baptist Street Church Bombing, the Charleston Church Massacre of 2015, and many more, are markers on a road of racial cruelty that again today finds home in parts of the American mainstream.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston students plan walkout during MCAS testing

"We have had decades to see what the high-stakes MCAS does to education quality and equity in Massachusetts, and growing numbers of students, parents and teachers have had enough." Boston high school students are planning walkouts and demonstrations this week to protest the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, or MCAS. The...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

10 ways to celebrate Pride month in Boston this year

Even without the city's iconic parade, Boston boasts a number of local and smaller-scale celebrations, from bar crawls to marches. This Pride month won’t bring with it Boston’s usual iconic Pride parade, but still promises a plethora of events celebrating and uplifting the LGBTQ community. Boston Pride, the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Malden teachers union votes no confidence in superintendent over bad communication

The union says the superintendent has done a poor job of consulting with the union on important matters. The union which represents teachers and other staff at Malden Public Schools overwhelmingly passed a vote of no confidence against Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy Wednesday night, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The newspaper...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Harvard, MA
Education
Boston

Milton official resigns after using anti-Biden code during Memorial Day remarks

Steven Fruzzetti said "welcome, and let's go, Brandon," at Milton Cemetery. A Milton town official has resigned after he used a coded phrase intended to insult President Joe Biden during remarks at a Memorial Day Service last week. Steven Fruzzetti, who was serving as an elected member of the Milton Cemetery Commission, resigned June 2, The Patriot-Ledger reported.
MILTON, MA
scituation.net

“Girlbossing” the Ivy Leagues

With respect to college admissions, the SHS Class of 2022 has certainly distinguished itself: In addition to a banner year for top-tier college admissions, several students will be attending Ivy League schools. Class President Celia Rees looks forward to attending Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, in the fall. Having played...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Inter-Tribal Powwow honors tradition, educates public

RUTLAND, Mass. - The Worcester Inter-Tribal Indian Center held its 39th Annual Inter-Tribal Powwow at the Treasure Valley Campgrounds this weekend. The celebration of Native American culture included craft vendors, Inter-Tribal dancing, and traditional drumming courtesy of the Walking Bear Singers and the Blackstone Valley Singers. Over a dozen tribes...
RUTLAND, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Harvard Crimson#African Americans#College#Harvard University#Committee
commonwealthmagazine.org

Wu not always living up to transparency promises

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu took office promising greater transparency in her administration, but one barometer of her performance indicates she still has some work to do. Aides say the city has received 3,500 public records requests since Wu took office in November. Of that total, 98 were appealed to the secretary of state’s office because the filers were dissatisfied with the city’s responses or lack of a response, according to a review of records posted online. The secretary of state’s office, which adjudicates appeals, sided with the petitioners on 90 of the appeals and with the city eight times.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

USS Constitution to celebrate queen's jubilee

BOSTON - Historic locations in Boston will be joining the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee across the pond.Old North Church, where Paul Revere's famous "one if by land, two if by sea" lantern signal was sent, will host a service at 11 a.m. marking 70 years on the throne for the queen. Church bells will chime to mark the jubilee, with the British Consulate-General and the Royal Naval Attache to the United States in attendance. In the afternoon, the USS Constitution will host a special ceremony on board. "Old Ironsides" may have fought against the British in the War of 1812, but on Sunday it will fire a cannon salute and have a ceremonial raising of the UK Union Flag in recognition of the jubilee.The queen was a guest on board the USS Constitution during her visit to Boston in 1976, the first Massachusetts visit by a reigning British monarch."It's going to be a really exciting day," consul-general Peter Abbott told WBZ-TV.The events are free and open to the public. The first 100 people on board the ship will get special Platinum Jubilee coins and pins. Guests are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Navy Yard.
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Yet Another 5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up Near Boston

You can't help where you were born or what cool or uncool things happened around you. Of course you can leave your home town when you turn 18, right!?. YET ANOTHER 5 DEAD GIVEAWAYS YOU GREW UP NEAR BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS. 1. YOU ATE AT, OR YOUR MOM, OR YOUR DAD...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Boston

Boston fire chaplain retires after 60 years, honored by community

"Everyone is awestruck by the amount of time Father Dan has given to the Fire Department.”. After 60 years of providing assistance to members of the community, firefighters and civilians alike, Rev. Daniel J. Mahoney is stepping down as Boston Fire Department chaplain. 92-year-old Mahoney was honored with a Mass...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Did You Know There’s Only One Outback Steakhouse in New Hampshire?

If you are craving a bloomin' onion, well you may be surprised to find out there are not many Outback Steakhouses in New England. That is right, there are 10 locations in Massachusetts, 6 in Connecticut, and only one in New Hampshire (so if you are in Maine, you will have a bit of a drive since there are none around).
Boston

Crypto-scammers target Asian Americans on social media, dating sites

A new type of romance scam exploded during the pandemic. Online scammers are now targeting Asian Americans on social media and dating sites, romancing them before convincing them to buy into their cryptocurrency schemes, The Boston Globe reported Tuesday. This is what happened to 51-year-old Newtonville resident Cindy Tsai, according...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts receive threats from same suspect

A list of schools in southern New England were the victim of threats. According to Providence Public Schools, several schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts received threatening phone calls from the same person on Friday morning. Officials stated that it is believed that the threats were not credible, but felt it was important to keep families informed during this tense time.
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy