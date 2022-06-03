Bluefield Area Transit adds bike racks to buses

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One bus station in Mercer County is making it more accessible for riders with one helpful tool.

With gas prices skyrocketing, times are hard on drivers.

That’s why the Bluefield Area Transit is helping people get around with their bicycles. Workers with the bus station installed four bike racks onto their buses.

John Reeves, General Manager of Bluefield Area Transit said they wanted to provide this service after it was requested by frequent riders.

“If you want to take your bike with you, just let the driver know, he will be more than happy to assist you and you can mount the bike on the front of the bus on the bus rack and you can take it with you.” John Reeves, General Manager of Bluefield Area Transit

Reeves says they’ve already seen an increase in ridership due to the addition. He said due to the rising gas prices, this is especially important in the Mercer County area.

“We have. We’ve seen a pretty constant uptick in ridership.” John Reeves, General Manager of Bluefield Area Transit

Reeves said the Bluefield Area Transit plans to install four or five more bike racks in the near future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.