ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Bluefield Area Transit adds bike racks to buses

By Aynae Simmons
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxEtP_0fyzL8Yf00

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One bus station in Mercer County is making it more accessible for riders with one helpful tool.

With gas prices skyrocketing, times are hard on drivers.

That’s why the Bluefield Area Transit is helping people get around with their bicycles. Workers with the bus station installed four bike racks onto their buses.

Painful prices at the pump impact drivers in Ohio

John Reeves, General Manager of Bluefield Area Transit said they wanted to provide this service after it was requested by frequent riders.

“If you want to take your bike with you, just let the driver know, he will be more than happy to assist you and you can mount the bike on the front of the bus on the bus rack and you can take it with you.”

John Reeves, General Manager of Bluefield Area Transit

Reeves says they’ve already seen an increase in ridership due to the addition. He said due to the rising gas prices, this is especially important in the Mercer County area.

“We have. We’ve seen a pretty constant uptick in ridership.”

John Reeves, General Manager of Bluefield Area Transit

Reeves said the Bluefield Area Transit plans to install four or five more bike racks in the near future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
moderncampground.com

East Lynn Lake Campground Closed Due to Landslide

Last month’s landslide at East Lynn Lake (West Virginia) has prompted the closure of all camping areas through June 23. As per a report, the area of concern is across the East Fork Campground Road between loops 3 and 4; the landslide took place on May 10. Although some...
LIFESTYLE
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Fayette County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced Monday that distribution times...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mercer County, WV
Sports
County
Mercer County, WV
Bluefield, WV
Traffic
City
Bluefield, WV
Bluefield, WV
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Puppy saved from fire in Ripley

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—A puppy is safe thanks to the actions of fire crews on Sunday afternoon. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Blue Berry Lane and found that a single-wide trailer was fully involved. They say that a second structure caught fire as well, and crews […]
RIPLEY, WV
WVNS

Rail Trail Expo in Fayette County welcomes 150 vendors

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)–The annual Fayette Rail Trail Expo is back! Over 150 vendors lined the White Oak Rail Trail near the New River Gorge National Park. The seven-hour event hosted both locals and residents from surrounding counties. Angela Perry, co-owner of Perry’s Peak Honey and The Busy Bee said she sells everything from candles […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County hopes to help kids catch-up more in summer academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools is set to begin its summer academy for students on Monday. Dr. George Aulenbacher, the Assistant Superintendent of HS/Career Tech Centers for Kanawha County Schools (KCS) told 580-WCHS that around 2,100 students, grades k-12, are signed up for the second-year academy that runs until June 29.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Racks#Gas Prices#Wvns#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

New River Pool in Beckley gets a name change

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The New River Park pool in Beckley received a new name on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Officials and residents gathered around the shelter at New River Park for a dedication ceremony for the late Sharon Dempsey. Dempsey worked with the City of Beckley and the local YMCA. Mayor Rob Rappold stood with Dempsey’s […]
BECKLEY, WV
globalcirculate.com

Planes filled with donations touch down in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Airport welcomed special guests on Friday, June 3, 2022, with donations. The Smokehouse Pilots Club out of Leesburg, Virginia brought ten planes filled with clothing items and necessities to McDowell County residents. Helpers with the pilot club flew nearly an hour from the Commonwealth to help serve the county.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV plant to start making electric school buses in September

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will begin production at a West Virginia facility in September. In January, GreenPower signed a lease-purchase agreement for a manufacturing facility in South Charleston. The company announced Thursday it will take possession of the facility in August. It will start producing zero-emission buses the following […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Chief dispatched by mayor to reacquire stolen city property

RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County man faces charges stemming from the misappropriation of ammunition belonging to the City of Ronceverte. According to Ronceverte Chief of Police Jerry Hopkins, City of Ronceverte Mayor Deena Pack reached out at 11:00am on the morning of Tuesday, May 31, 2022 regarding the presence of three large, green boxes of ammo belonging to the city on the street in front of the residence of Melvin Honaker.
RONCEVERTE, WV
WVNS

Body found in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched today, Monday June 6 at 11:45a.m., to the Caldwell area after receiving a report of a body found. On the embankment of Howard’s Creek, along Camp Ann Bailey Road, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team processed the scene and were able to retrieve […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

New River Park pool to undergo name change, prices announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday it was announced that the New River Park Pool will be undergoing a name change to become the Sharon Dempsey Pool. Implemented in honor of long-time pool employee/manager Sharon Dempsey, the name change for the location was decided upon by Beckley Parks & Recreation Director Leslie Baker and Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.
BECKLEY, WV
WBOC

Virginia County Moves, Rededicates Confederate Monuments

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction. A ceremony was held Friday at a new park in Abingdon that was paid for by community donations, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported. One marker...
ABINGDON, VA
WVNS

West Virginia Renaissance Festival kicks off with a Pirate Invasion

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)–If you’re a lad or lass who wants to go back to the medieval time period, you need to check out the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg. This weekend kicked off a month-long slate of renaissance activities. This week’s theme was a Pirate Invasion. Festival-goers dressed up to match the theme or […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNT-TV

Cole Chevy Mountain Festival welcomes local businesses and food trucks

Cole Chevy Mountain Festival welcomes local businesses and food trucks. Cole Chevy Mountain Festival welcomes local businesses …. Planes filled with donations touch down in Mercer …. Organizations come together to assist mothers with …. New River Pool ready to reopen. Local athletes celebrate their trip to the Special …
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

New trial date in Kanawha County drug case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge set a new trial date for a Charleston man during a status conference Monday. Brian Dunnigan Jr’s faces drug and gun charges. Some additional charges were recently filed in the case prompting Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit set a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy