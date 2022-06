AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking in with one of our largest local school districts to see what steps they’re taking to keep our kids safe in the classroom. The thought of an active shooter at your kid’s school is something no parent wants to have. It could happen anywhere, and it’s up to school district leaders to make sure they’re prepared.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO