Two people face drug charges after social media post draws police to Pittsburgh’s East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A social media post showing a teen waiving a gun has led to two arrests.

Police say they recognized the location in the post and acted fast.

Police said discovered that the video was shot in a parking lot in East Hills. They went to the scene and found a large group of young people, many of which were underage. The group fled and police were able to catch up with two of them.

Some of the people at the scene were known to be gang members.

Police arrested an underage male and 21-year-old Storm Marby. Marby is accused of dropping a stolen firearm during the foot pursuit with police. Officers found a total of eight firearms, four bricks of heroin, two bundles of fentanyl and other drugs in vehicles left behind at the scene.

