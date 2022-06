Jayson Tatum's deep admiration for the late and legendary Kobe Bryant has been made apparent during these playoffs. The Celtics man is pushing for the first title of his young but already highly successful career, and has honored Kobe several times along the way. He wore a No. 24 armband in the deciding Game 7 against the Miami Heat, a game during which the Celtics clinched their NBA Finals berth.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO