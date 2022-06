I am a substitute teacher. I am in three schools: Haven Drive Middle School in Arvin, Sunset Middle School in Weedpatch, and Lakeside School in south Bakersfield. Ninety person of my students are Latino. I have been going to these schools for more than 12 years. As l look at the photos of those beautiful children who had their lives so cruelly taken from them on May 23, I see the faces of my students. Faces that l see every day.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO