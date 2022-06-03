State of Origin legend Gorden Tallis reveals the innocent mistake West Indies cricket great Brian Lara made when they shared a car on the way to Andrew Symonds' funeral

West Indies cricket great Brian Lara left a number of former Australian cricketers in stitches when he made a hilarious assumption about NRL legend Gorden Tallis at Andrew Symonds' funeral.

By pure coincidence, Lara - who flew 10,000km direct from India to pay his respects in person to Symonds - shared a hire car with Tallis to the memorial service from the Townsville Casino last Friday.

Tallis, 48, is an imposing figure - and Lara certainly thought so, mistaking the 'Raging Bull' as his security man for the day.

The Fox Sports rugby league personality wasn't sure what to think at the wake when a 'few of the Australian cricket boys were all having a laugh about something'.

'When I asked them what it was, they said 'Brian Lara thought you were his security',' Tallis recalled.

'Brian then came over and said to me 'I thought you worked for the casino'.

'We ended up having a few beers and had a good laugh about it.'

The death of Symonds, 46, on May 14 following a car accident deeply rocked Lara - as did the passing of champion leg-spinner Shane Warne in March.

'I felt I was building something beyond cricket with Andrew,' Lara said.

'Sometimes you lose relationships with players when you retire. But ours grew. And it was not because he forced it or I forced it. It just happened naturally. We were awesome together.'

Lara admired the fact that Symonds was his own man and lived a life different to that of his contemporaries.

And the man they affectionately used to call 'Roy' had a dry sense of humour that kept Lara entertained.

Following Warne's funeral, the pair socialised together at the Crown in Melbourne until the early hours - memories Lara will now always cherish.