Fatal Auto Vs Pedestrian Collision In Danville Thursday

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A carjacking suspect was arrested after a 50-minute chase that involved air support, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Javier Caballero of Stockton, had been seen with a firearm and overheard saying he would “not go back to jail.” Officers found Caballero driving a stolen vehicle and led them on a 50-minute-long pursuit. Air support was requested and they continued to pursue Caballero. After a successful spike-strip was used by CHP, Caballero fled on foot from his disabled vehicle and was quickly taken into custody by deputies. The chase caused no reported injuries or damage to public or private property. Caballero was booked at the local jail on multiple felony charges stemming from his arrest as well as an outstanding felony warrant.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO