Fatal Auto Vs Pedestrian Collision In Danville Thursday

Accident on Highway 160 Kills One Driver and Injures Four People. A head-on crash north of Antioch involving two vehicles resulted in a fatality and four injuries. Drunk driving was believed to have contributed to the crash. The accident occurred on May 29 as a San Ramon man, 38, in a Mazda, was traveling at high speed along southbound Highway 160 near the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Passengers in the vehicle included three minors, a teenage girl and two small boys, neither of which were in car seats or wearing restraints.
