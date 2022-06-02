ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal Auto Vs Pedestrian Collision In Danville Thursday

By NEWS24-680
 3 days ago

A 32-year-old woman walking in the area of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road was struck...

Female pedestrian fatally struck on Danville's Camino Tassajara

DANVILLE (CBS SF) --  A female walking along Danville's heavily traveled Camino Tassajara was struck and killed on Thursday night.Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said the incident took place at at approximately 8:06 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.Upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old woman suffering from severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The  Contra Costa County coroner's office Friday morning identified the woman as Danville resident Joyce Huang.Investigators said the remained at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.Camino Tassajara was closed at Wood Ranch Road for several hours as police continued their investigation. The roadway has since re-opened.
Female pedestrian struck and killed by car in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. - A female pedestrian was killed in Danville, police said. She was walking along Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road, not far from Sycamore Valley Park on Thursday about 8 p.m. when a car hit and killed her, police said. The driver stayed on scene. No more details...
32-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Danville

A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Danville on Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. The pedestrian, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as Danville resident...
Danville intersection under scrutiny after fatal crash

On Thursday evening, 32-year-old Joyce Huang was hit and killed by a car while crossing Camino Tassajara. Danville resident Eileen Appleget said she was shocked when she found out a someone had been struck and killed at the same intersection where she nearly lost her life two and a half years ago.
32-year-old Danville woman killed by car

DANVILLE, Calif. - A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Danville on Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. The pedestrian, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office...
