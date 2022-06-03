ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora 12-year-old places 2nd in 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
Aurora's Vikram Raju placed 2nd in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

It came down to a spell-off — the first in Scripps National Spelling Bee history. Each player was given 90 seconds to correctly spell as many words as possible.

Twelve-year-old Vikram spelled 15 words correctly, while 14-year-old Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas, spelled 21 words correctly, making her the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion .

The Aurora Quest K-8 student finished 21st in last year's Scripps National Spelling Bee. Don't worry, he still has one more year of bee eligibility!

Congratulations, Vikram!

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

