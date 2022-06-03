ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Polar Bears secure lead in sixth inning to down Flying Eagles, advance to state championship

By Abbie Backenstoe
 4 days ago

Fairmont Senior is headed to the Class Double-A state championship game after defeating local rival Robert C. Byrd 7-4.

The first three innings went scoreless thanks to pitching and solid defense from both programs.

The start of the action came in the top of the fourth. Fairmont Senior struck first as Cam Peschl’s sacrifice fly scored Evan Dennison to put the first run on the board.

The Polar Bears picked up where they left off in the top of the fifth. Dennison sent a shot out to right field that scored one then a fielding error allowed another run to score putting Fairmont on top 3-0.

To cap the three-run fifth inning, Gavin Blair launched an RBI double to right field for a 4-0 lead.

They didn’t hold onto that lead for too long. Robert C. Byrd answered with a four-run bottom of the fifth.

Brayden Thomason sparked the RCB offense with an RBI to put the first run on the board followed by a Bryce Byrd bunt that cut the Polar Bears lead in half, 4-2.

Tanner Cook kept the momentum rolling when he put the ball into play and an error allows two more Flying Eagles to touch home. Just like that the ballgame was tied 4-4.

Fairmont Senior had the last word in the top of the sixth. Three more runs along with solid defense would do it.

The Polar Bears win 7-4 and advance to see Logan in the state championship set for Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

