FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The judge in the murder case against former police officer Aaron Dean refused to budge Friday from his plans to start the trial later this month.Dean's defense team informed the court it had several other cases during May, and more coming up in June, as well as scheduled vacations, that could conflict with preparing for the start of jury selection June 21.In the short, but at times tense hearing though, Judge David Hagerman said he only saw "potential" conflicts, not actual conflicts, and expected attorneys to be in court as scheduled.Dean is accused of murdering Atatiana...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO