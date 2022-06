RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city leaders will launch a gun buyback program this summer with half a million in funding. “With so many of our young folks having that open opportunity to grab a firearm and put it in their hand to do reckless dangerous danger to ones of human life, then yes, we have to come up with all kinds of means,” said Charles Willis, United Communities Against Crime Executive Director.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO