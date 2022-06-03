Exhibit at Newark's Grammy Museum Experience celebrates five decades of hip hop

It’s no secret New Jersey is becoming bigger and bigger for the movie and TV biz. Lionsgate Studios’ opening of a 500,000 square foot production studio is a very big deal. Incentives and tax breaks have turned up filming in New Jersey to 11 to put it in “This Is Spinal Tap” terms.
A former church building in Newark that played an important role in black history could be demolished for the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s loading bay and a parking lot. The arts organization testified before the historic preservation commission last week that the building at 24 Rector Street needs...
NEW YORK (PIX11)– Rosa Mexicana, a popular New York City Mexican eatery, is known for its delicious classics but lures customers in with a new egg dish. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went behind the stove to learn about chiliquleas divorciados at the Union Square location. In this recipe, the eggs are divorced: one gets red sauce, green sauce, and a line of beans, said Chef Manuel Trevino.
Waving flags and carrying banners, the large crowd marched through Asbury Park on Sunday for New Jersey’s 30th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration. The event came after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. A parade kicked off in the afternoon, as a crowd marched from City Hall through the...
If you have a little girl (or, to be fair, a little boy) who likes to play with Barbies, New Jersey is the place to be the next two weeks. The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is continuing its 2022 tour with a stop on Saturday, June 4, in Edison at Menlo Park Mall, and on Saturday, June 11, in Paramus at Westfield Garden State Plaza.
Oscar Palacios and his brother recently took over Priori’s Delicatessen in Ewing after the former owner retired. It was the culmination of years of working as a pizza man in Trenton to fund the venture — his dream, a friend and officials say. Shortly after 6 a.m. Monday,...
New homeowners now have a piece of New Jersey’s music history. Whitney Houston’s former home in Mendham has sold for its asking price of $1,599,000, New Jersey Monthly can exclusively reveal. The late music icon owned the ranch, which she used as a guest house and a recording...
Veteran New York radio host Shaila Scott has exited Mediaco urban AC WBLS New York (107.5), where she has been hosting middays. Scott originally joined the station in 1988, before moving to the former “98.7 Kiss-FM” WRKS in 1994. She returned to WBLS in 2012. “Sadly, Mediaco decided...
Gun violence continues to persist in New York City. $2 million gold tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church. Firecrackers cause panic inside New York City mall. Harlem tenants plan rent strike after fatal building …. Man shot, killed at Queens recording studio: police. Summer problem solvers. Man shot in head at...
Instead of fining or arresting weed sellers, Adams wants the city to encourage illicit (aka legacy sellers) to join the legal market. New York, New York, so nice they named it twice, got a message from its mayor who told Big Apple residents they should feel free to buy, sell and consume weed whereever they wish.
Winners! A pair of New Jersey Lottery tickets worth $50,000 each were sold at 7-Eleven stores in Bergen and Morris counties. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, June 4 drawing were sold at 7-Elevens at 165 Paterson Ave. in Wallington and 31 North Beverwyck Rd. in Lake Hiawatha, lottery officials said.
The Regatta Playground in West Orange opened in the summer of 2014 and is a stand alone feature of the South Mountain Recreation Complex. It is a magnificent playground, one of New Jersey’s best playgrounds!. 10 Things to Know About Regatta Playground in West Orange New Jersey. As part...
When JLM Decorating hired Miguel Tapia to paint apartments in Manhattan and Brooklyn, they told him he would receive $800 in cash per week for his work. Instead, Tapia, who was born in the Dominican Republic, was paid about half that amount. He complained to his supervisor, Josafath Arias, who said the company will pay […]
The post Wage Theft Scheme Tied to Brooklyn Address Where 2,000 LLCs are Registered appeared first on Documented.
EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.
Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble.
The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
A beloved city Correction captain died after undergoing plastic surgery at a Dominican clinic run by a doctor who once pleaded guilty to practicing unauthorized medicine. Tandra Bowser-Williams promised her husband he would love the results of her procedure before she jetted off to Santo Domingo to go under the knife on May 13, her devastated spouse Curtis Williams told the Daily News.
