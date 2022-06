IRMO, S.C. — Years in the making, the Harbison State Forest can very soon offer access to people with disabilities. "With this ADA (American with Disabilities Act) trail, it’s going to really open up access to people who would not have been able to use that area in the past," said Sam Davis, board of directors member of Friends of Harbison State Forest.

IRMO, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO